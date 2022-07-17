See the wildest and craziest tattoos of all time from celebrities – Chris Brown’s face ink on Grimes alien design

Ads

Some interesting ink! When it comes to tattoos, celebrities aren’t afraid to take a walk on the wild side.

Sure, some stars like Hailey Bieber or Vanessa Hudgens are favored with delicate symbols and barely present designs, but others go all out.

They will be inked in an unsuspecting place (Kesha has a tattoo on her lower lip!) Or opt for huge models that take up an entire body part.

Us Weekly has been tracking the craziest, out-of-this-world tattoos celebrities have gotten over the years, and we’re looking at the most intricate, crazy, and sometimes confusing designs to date.

This year alone we have seen a fair amount of stunning work. Take Machine Gun Kelly for example.

While the 31-year-old singer is no stranger to tattoos, he had a bloody cut in the center of his neck in April that left us scratching our heads.

“Bye bye neck,” he captioned his Instagram post at the time. Fans were obviously a little puzzled by the gory ink, moving on to the comments section.

“Because it looks painful,” one person wrote. Another added: “SOOOOO HARDCORE BRO !!!!!!! Lol. ”

However, the strange ink of the “Bloody Valentine” singer may have met Grimes, who shares son X AE A-XII with Elon Musk.

The Canadian singer took her obsession with aliens to new heights by getting “beautiful alien scars” all over her back.

“Full back in white ink by @tweakt with a little help forming the alien computer brain of @nusi_guero,” he wrote in his April 2021 Instagram. “Don’t take a good picture because it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it will be red for a few weeks. ”

While this year has seen a fair amount of craziness, the stars have a long history of going above and beyond with their body art.

Chris Brown demonstrated just how deep his love for sneakers is by getting a Nike Air Jordan 3 inked on his cheek. Aaron Carter also jumped on the face tattoo train, debuting a giant Medusa design in September 2019.

We also have to mention Mike Caussin, who in 2019 had Jana Kramer’s face inked on his upper arm. At the time, he joked that he would find a way to “cover” him if they ever broke up. Kramer filed for divorce in April 2021.

From Lena Dunham’s sick neck tattoo to Drake’s huge owl chest design, keep scrolling to see the biggest, wildest and craziest celeb tattoos of all time.

