script, direction and editing to win the most…

When I found out they were going make a biopic (bio, biography and picture pic) of Elvis my reaction was somewhat indifferent, but as I was hearing about his life, I was realizing that I knew the caricature more than the real artist. And how the toupee or the white suits were just an accessory to the real show that was his lyrics, music and charisma.

Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his relationship with the Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker.

As successful as all the departments of the film are, none is better (and riskier) than casting Austin Butler. Nobody knew what to expect from Austin Butler. The actor, unknown until now, discards any type of doubt in his first scene. His charisma and magnetism make it one of the best films of the year. “When I started working Elvis was too big. I only found a way in when I found out that his mother died when he was only 23 years old, just the same as me when mine died.

His career is easy to summarize with his leaps and bounds. After children’s series, he jumped to MTV youth. A special moment was being chosen for a play starring Denzel Washington: “The Iceman Cometh”. A very demanding play by Eugiene O´Neil: 6 days a week on Broadway with a duration of 4 hours. It was during that day off (Mondays) that she spent 12 hours auditioning to play Sharon Tate’s infamous killer in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Tarantino. When Luhrmann was considering casting Autler for Elvis, Denzel Washington called him up and said, “I just worked with this guy onstage. I have never seen a work ethic like his.”

That decision of casting can validate the entire film but it is accompanied by a montage, a script and a direction that challenge the adolescent with greater attention deficit. This very attractive effect occurs especially at the beginning of the film, but it extends throughout the first hour. When more dramatic dynamics occur, quite rightly, the film leaves them behind.

another great decision was to choose Tom Hanks as the antagonist of the film, Colonel Tom Parker, the artist’s manager. Hanks, whom we know best from ordinary hero roles, has rarely been seen in such a role. Hanks says he didn’t mind playing an archetypal villain as long as a number of things were clear: “There would be no Elvis without Colonel Tom Parker. I was also very interested in this person who derived the same pleasure from scamming someone 10 dollars at any fair as 10 million from the owner of a casino”.

This frenetic style that influences the montage and the sound has been widely commented on by the press, assuring that it makes you hate it or love it. Something I couldn’t disagree with more. The director’s often histrionic aesthetic, It fulfills several functions very effectively: it dynamizes the usually static genre, introduces us to the film and gives it a perfect rhythm for the nature of its protagonist. And as if this element were not enough, it never interferes in history, it extols it. This usually depends on each viewer but it is precisely tapes that use this strategy that usually take me out of the film, if they are not done well they are annoying.