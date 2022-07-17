Scientists capture extremely bright phenomenon in space

An international scientific team captured the first example of a astronomical event extremely bright and very fast evolving in the distant universe; it is a transient phenomenon as bright as a starburst or superluminous supernovabut with a much faster evolution.

The results of the research are published in the journal “Astrophysical Journal Letters”, the Higher Council for Scientific Research also participated (CSIC) and the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (CAR).

According to the authors, it could have its origin in a star destroyed by a black holea supernova associated with a magnetar or a pulsating supernova colliding with its circumstellar matter.

Read also:Why does the James Webb telescope show stars with 8 points?

The finding is part of the Musses international project, led by Jian Jiang, from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ).

This initiative aims to clarify the nature of several of these transitory phenomena, called Ultraluminous Blue Transients (FBUT) or fast ultraluminous phenomena in the blue.

According to a CSIC statement, these are rapid pulses with great energy in the blue or ultraviolet spectrum and with a spectacular visible brightness, which is decreasing.

Specifically, this research is focused on MUSSES2020J, a rapidly evolving transient phenomenon discovered on December 11, 2020 near the center of a normal low-mass galaxy.

During their observation, the scientists saw the brightness grow appreciably.

This one looks a lot like another transient, AT 2018cow, also recently discovered, another FBUT: only a handful of these have been discovered so far, and we hadn’t yet observed any just after their appearance, due to their extremely rapid evolution, he detailed. David Jones of the IAC.



Image of the three phenomena that would resemble the new discovery. Photo: Via Ministry of Science and Innovation of Spain.

Read also: Who was James Webb and why are they asking the US to change the name of the telescope?

The data obtained raise discussions about the origin of this and some other similar phenomena.

The results of the work indicate that it is an active compact object: a black hole or a neutron star.

“There are several possibilities: that it is a star destroyed by the tidal effect of a massive black hole, or a supernova that occurs associated with a neutron star with a very strong magnetic field or magnetar”, explains Pilar Ruiz -Lapuente, from the Institute of Fundamental Physics (IFF-CSIC).

It could also be a pulsating-type supernova due to the instability produced by the creation of electron-positron pairs or PPISN, the researcher reports.

PPISNs are explosions of very massive stars that collapse and form a black hole at the same time that they eject the outer layers in the form of a jet.

This model could explain the transient phenomenon AT 2018cow and it is possible that a similar PPISN model, with a different amount of circumstellar matter, could also explain the light curve of MUSSES2020J.