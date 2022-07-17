Salma Hayek showed off her friendship with Tom Cruise; they had a date in london

The American interpreter was besieged by the people who were in the restaurant where he dined with the Mexican and her husband. (Photos: Getty Images – REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Salma Hayek surprised her more than 20 million followers in Instagram with a very special publication. And it is that within the sea of ​​publications that he has about his daily life boasted his enviable friendship with one of the world’s most renowned actors, Tom Cruise. The artists met in London, where the protagonist of Frida (2002) He witnessed the siege that the American lives as a result of his fame.

It was during the afternoon of July 16 when the native of Veracruz, Mexico, shared on her profile Instagram a series of videos and photos he took during his recent encounter with Tom Cruise. According to the information she shared in her post, invited the action movie star to enjoy a dinner at a prestigious London restaurant in the company of her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and gladly accepted.

When you invite your friend to dinner

But they did not count on the chaos that would unleash in the restaurant, because as soon as the people – who had the fortune to be in the right place and time – noticed the presence of the protagonist of Top gun: passion and glory (1986) They did everything possible to greet him and immortalize their meeting with a photographso it can be seen in the videos that the Mexican published.

Although the Hollywood star presented himself with a low profile, he could not go unnoticed because he was not only accompanied by Salma Hayek and the French businessman, he was also surrounded by bodyguards, so he ended up accepting a few selfie with his fans. It was at that moment when The Mexican actress took out her cell phone and captured the affection that the public feels for the protagonist of Mission Impossible (nineteen ninety six).

The also interpreter of Mexican soap operas added a photograph where her reaction was immortalized when she noticed the number of people around her. In the image you can see Salma Hayek wearing a light skirt with a black blouse and jacket, while the ex-husband of Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman posed with a black shirt and jeans.

The reactions were immediate and soon the comments section was filled with praise for the actors. However, some platform users also noticed the discomfort on the artists’ faces and called for fans to give them their space.

“So funny and charming.” “Oh my gosh give them a break people”. “I would like to take a photo with Salma alone.” “Icons”. “Invite.” “Where were you? I also want to meet them (both of them!) one day.” “He is the best, he never says no for a photo!” “The bodyguard is more handsome.” “Where are all the people that should be around you wanting photos with you? you’re amazing too,” they wrote.

It was a few days ago when the protagonist of They are like children Y Eternals surprised his fans with a series of photographs where posed in a bikini on top of a luxurious yacht and in the company of her husbandFrancois-Henry Pinault. In the images you can see the Mexican wearing the spectacular figure that she retains at 55 years of age in a pink swimsuit while she was caressed by the breeze.

“Great body my friend”, “eternally beautiful beautiful”, “Chulada”, “Stay with someone who looks at you like Fraçois looks at Salma”, “Perfect”, “The bigger, the prettier”, “My role model, my greatest inspiration. With love from a Pakistani fangirl ”, were some of the comments that her followers wrote.

