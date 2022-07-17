Salma Hayek ‘showed off’ date with Tom Cruise; They went out to dinner together – El Financiero

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican actress Salma Hayek boasted a friends date he had with one of the most popular Hollywood actors today: Tom Cruisewho recently released the tape Top Gun: Maverick.

the two stars They went to dinner to a restaurant in the city of London where, to the surprise of both, the followers of both intercepted them and they circled around asking for pictures and autographs, which ‘complicated’ their evening a bit.

There is even a video of the kitchen workers excited about the presence of the actor and actresswhile appearing at the restaurant in the capital of England.

Salma Hayek currently resides in London with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinaultwho joined them both for the evening filled with fans and photo flashes.

The actress who gives life to Frida Kahlo in the tape Frida (2002) shared the following caption: “When you invite your friend Tom to dinner.”

Recently, Tom Cruise returned to the big screen with the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Salma Hayek with the superhero movie Eternals (2022).

How did Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek meet?

Both actors have established a friendship of more than ten years. Tom Cruise met Salma Hayek in 2006 when she was starring in the tape ask the wind, where Cruise was one of the producers.

From then on, both celebrities would be great friends and would even share a friendship with the actress. Penelope Cruzwho turns out to be the former partner of the protagonist of oblivion (2013). The last time the three actors were seen together was during a dinner party in 2015.

Hayek is currently participating in a production directed by Angelina Jolie, Without Blood; It is expected to be released in late 2023.