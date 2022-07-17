Ryan Reynolds still doesn’t believe Hugh Jackman won’t return as Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and I have one thing in common, we are both in denial. It is clear that the reality is that Hugh Jackman He doesn’t plan to play again Wolverinesomething that seems especially painful for the actor of FreeGuy.

Reynoldsstill does not accept that his dream of interpreting dead pool next to Wolverine of Hugh Jackman it is further from becoming a reality than ever. The actor himself Logan has told how Ryan Reynolds refuses to listen to him in an interview with Jake’s Takes.

“It’s a character that I still have affection for, but it’s over. Tell whoever you want, but please tell ryan [Reynolds]because he doesn’t believe it, he thinks I’m kidding”.

The farewell that Ryan Reynolds is not willing to accept

jackman has been forced many times to clarify that this chapter is more than closed for him and that nothing is going to convince him otherwise. The actor believes that Logan It was the perfect farewell for his character and that:

“I figured it out before we shot Logan. We had the idea, we knew what it meant, and I thought this was it, something that really helped me. It really helped me to know that I was doing my last movie. [como Lobezno] when it was happening, and so I was able to make the most of it“.

The actor has assured that the MCU multiverse has not changed things, since: