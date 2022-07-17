‘RUN [jamás caer vivos]’, to play or not to play that game?

RUN It is a work that relates the public, the political, with the private, the intimate, to talk about what happens when you are isolated in enemy territory. A work that uses basketball, the speed with which things happen in this game, its rules, and its goals of scoring that does not allow a tie, to show how the world works. The ease with which something can change from one moment to another. A field that lives a continuous tension between East and West.

To do this, in addition to an explanatory panegyric of the aforementioned sport, the author has resorted to different real events. The murder of a young Hong Kong woman in Taipe (Taiwan) at the hands of her boyfriend, also a Hong Kong citizen. NBA stars on tour in China to boost their already bulging accounts during demonstrations in Hong Kong to uphold democracy. A basketball player, one of the best twenty-five athletes in the world, who is held in Russia when the war in Ukraine begins. And a well-educated and informed professional who puts herself at risk of forced marriage by denouncing in Qatar the rape she had suffered at the hands of a co-worker.

Stories that allow to be thrown into disarray. And go over the brakes when between these real events a sketch who stars Rocky Balboa. Character that allows to discover in David of the Castlethe one who played the son macarrilla of carmen machi in Aida, a great imitator. Especially of voices, since he is not the only famous character that he represents. Talent that is overexploited in the function and that, perhaps, prevents us from appreciating his other acting qualities.

Small personal anecdotes all of them inscribed in the current political world. That in which the borders are marked by human beings, and their ways of relating and governing, and not geographical accidents. In which, in general, people have had little intervention.

Those accidents or political distortions that prevent justice in conditions of equality and fraternity. The compensation of the victims. The execution of the guilty. Countries and places where human rights are seen as impediments to economic development.

What matters little to the capitalism of the countries in which these rights and their citizens are valid, as long as the benefit is guaranteed and, in something more tangible for the day to day and for any citizen, a cheap price of products and services . Much more so now that inflation threatens Western states and their managed shopping baskets. Where does the social responsability promoted by Kofi Annan when he was the secretary general of United Nations?

To show all of this, Padilla creates a mosaic of episodic characters, like mosaic tiles or puzzle pieces. About thirty that will be represented by only six interpreters. A cast that includes besides David, the claim for the viewers, to Silvia de Pethe claim for theater fans, especially after the success it has had with the uncertain knight and with Tea Rooms. And that will allow you to discover Paul Bejar, Zaira Montes, Almudena Puyo Y Lucia Trentini.

This last one embroiders it by making Brittney (with two tees) Griner. The best American basketball player, African-American and lesbian who is being held in Russia, in a labor camp, because, according to the Russian authorities, they found hashish in her suitcase when she was trying to leave the country due to the imminent invasion of Ukraine. Whose release cannot be negotiated, now that the end of a war that threatens the well-being of the West and Europe must be negotiated.

She embroiders it because she does it with her original Uruguayan accent and from a body that has little to do with that of a two-meter basketball player. Using the soft words and sounds that come from the south of America. Without makeup that blackens her and without wearing a basketball sports kit. And yet who is there is Brittney telling her story, moving with her biography, capable of blocking anyone, and shooting a basket that for playing in the Women’s National Basketball Associationthe unknown women’s league of the popular NBA masculine and as good as this one.

A way of doing that Padilla has generally maintained. In which each actor starts from what he is to make the character without any artifice other than themselves and maintaining their own characteristics. Result of a creative process based on workshops and on the proposal of the actors based on a theme or a story.

Way of doing that does not follow when he introduces parody and comedy. Moments in which he resorts to imitation. Scenes in which the comedians, well there is no doubt that all of them are and follow the tradition of Spanish comedians, they enjoy it.

Whether imitating Sylvester Stallone playing Rocky Balboa, the footballer and businessman Gerard Piqué oa Luis Rubialespresident of the Real spanish soccer federation. even to the very King Emeritus with his best known trending topics: “Explanations of what?” Y “Why don’t you shut up?”

Some laughs that freeze when the real data, the evidence, are superimposed. Little can be said in the face of data such as the construction of the stadiums cool and eco-efficient in Qatar, a country that organizes the next soccer World Cup, more than six thousand five hundred people have died. Most of them are emigrants for economic reasons who come to this country from India or the Philippines and work in conditions of semi-slavery and in high temperatures.

True stories that will matter little to people in Western democracies who are engaged in politics or business, nor to those who vote for them or buy from them. Nor will it matter to mass sports audiences. That with his fervor for sports, especially soccer or basketball, he will help whiten authoritarian or autocratic regimes, come on, dictatorships.

Total, they are another country, another place. Let those from there manage as we have done. The problem is when one of us stays there. Trapped in enemy territory. Better said, when one gets stuck in a place that is not or not at all friendly to human beings who live and feel free, brothers and equals. Paraphrasing Shakespeare “To play or not to play that game? That is the question.”