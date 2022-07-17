Roger Waters: “I’m much, much, much more important than The Weeknd and Drake”

Rogers Waters discredited The Weeknd and Drake after the Toronto press preferred to give space to the two local artists rather than cover his shows.

This Is Not a Drillthe former Pink Floyd tour, passed through Toronto on July 8, the same day The Weeknd was supposed to open its new tour, After Hours Til Dawn. While The Weeknd concert at Rogers Center was postponed due to an internet problem widespread in most of Canada, Waters’ live at Scotiabank Arena was able to be held without any problems.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, a Toronto newspaper, Waters, ruthless as ever, expressed all his anger towards the Canadian press – even blaming the interviewer himself – guilty of having preferred to write about The Weeknd concert. rather than his show, the first of two evenings.

“I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is because I don’t listen to a lot of music,” Waters said. «They told me that he is an established artist. Well, good for him. I have nothing against him. But wouldn’t it have been possible to review his concert once and one of my two shows once? “

He then added: «It is not a personal attack. I’m just saying it looks strange. ‘ Then, for other unclear reasons, other than the fact that he was also in Toronto, Waters took it out on another local superstar, Drake. “Anyway, with all due respect to The Weeknd and Drake or whoever, I am much, much, much more important than they will ever become, despite the billions of streams they will do,” Waters said. “What is happening here is of fundamental importance to our lives.”

It is unclear by which meter Waters measures importance. Fortunately for him, his This Is Not a Drill Tourif not for a date close enough to Chicago, he will no longer cross over on The Weeknd’s spectacular tour.