Road trip // Pull miles

With the price of gasoline and diesel through the roof, many of those blissfully anarchic plans of driving miles and miles, with no destination, stopping wherever you want, without schedules or obligations, have vanished this summer. Let’s fabulous from the cinema to make them and enjoy with them, even if they are trips of only a couple of days, like the one made by Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant aboard a convertible Lancia Aurelia in that jewel of the ‘Italian comedy’ What is it The escapeby Dino Rissi. Accelerate. “Come on little horse! Come on!”

In reality, Bruno and Roberto do not know each other at all, but after a chance encounter, the former invites the latter to an aperitif that lasts up to two days traveling on the road. Frivolous, funny and cynical, Bruno almost takes Roberto hostage, who quickly, fascinated by Bruno’s cheekiness and detachment, by the promises of ‘the easy life’, becomes an active and charming accomplice. This film contains more, but in it there is a lot of living the improvised life, and of spreading it —”rebel slave and let the dogs go”, Bruno yells at a guy who pulls some dogs tied with a rope through the streets of Rome— . No worries.

That was exactly what Thelma and Louise intended when they climbed into the 1966 Ford Thunderbird in Arkansas for a weekend of freedom, until a macho Kafre ruined their plans and the couple decided to hit the gas on their way to Mexico. In the end, in the Grand Canyon of Colorado, they chose freedom forever. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davies, reporting to Ridley Scott, gave reluctant producers a good cut of the sleeves to shoot this story that was the highest grossing of that year, 1991, and won a good handful of awards, among others the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, the work of Callie Khouri.

Down with conventional American life

Valerie Farisuna and Jonathan Dayton also won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for their debut film Little Miss Sunshinejourney of a slightly quirky family, plagued by misfits, who leave Albuquerque in a dilapidated Volkswagen van on their way to Redondo Beach, California, where the youngest of the clan, Olivia, is going to participate in a grotesque child beauty pageant.

An exhausted mother, a father who aspires to be a professional motivator, a teenage son who does not think to speak, a grandfather expelled from the residence for selling heroin, a suicidal homosexual brother-in-law and student of Proust and little Olivia go on a trip and, step, they knock down with strength and joy the undeservedly good image of conventional American life.

‘Little Miss Sunshine’, by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. — Public

“The road is life”

Dennis Hopper also hit the road and directing in 1969, in Easy Ryderaccompanied by Peter Fonda and with a juicy encounter with Jack Nicholson. Riding on his mythical Harley-Davidson Captain America, Wyatt and Billy leave Los Angeles for New Orleans and then continue their journey to discover America. Flagship title of the sixties counterculture, today there is not much left of the legend that began to be forged around this film. It is not a good movie, but it has left, it is unquestionable, unforgettable cinema moments and images.

A few years earlier, in the late 1940s and 1950s, Jack Kerouac had made a few trips with his friends to the US and Mexico, which he later picked up in the legendary on the road. “We still had a long way to go. But we didn’t care: the road is life“. The Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles signed an adaptation, with a script by José Rivera, which did not even get close to the soul of the writer and his work, to the spirit of that generation. In this case, better to travel with the book.

Watch the stars

Jim Jarmusch also wanted to show the USA from a road movies, but he did it from the point of view of some ‘strangers’ in America, expats who drive from New York to Cleveland and from there to Florida, and he did a hell of a lot better than the filmmakers mentioned above. the great strangers in paradisefunny, incisive, cunningwith a bleak portrait of the country in which everything looks the same — “it’s funny, you arrive in a new place and everything looks the same” — is a very unique road movie, a key in American independent cinema.

‘Strangers in Paradise’, by Jim Jarmusch. — Public

The promises that this trio did not finish finding accompanied the road adventure of Julio, Tenoch and Luisa in And Your Mother Tooa film by Alfonso Cuarón that opened the doors of the big cinema to Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, with Maribel Verdú and a cheerful vitality that moved in territories as disparate as eroticism, politics or sociology.

And neither convertible, nor buses, nor dazzling motorcycles, nor old and dilapidated vans, Alvin Straight was riding a lawnmowerto which he hooked up a homemade trailer and drove 300 miles, through Iowa and Wisconsin, to his brother’s house. A true story (1999), a beautiful and huge film by David Lynch, is based on the real adventure of Straight, who was brought to life in fiction by a masterful Richard Farnsworth. “Anger, vanity, you mix that with liquor, you have two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other in ten years. Ah, whatever it was that made me and Lyle so mad…it doesn’t matter anymore. I want to make up, I want to sit with him, look at the stars… like we used to do, so long ago.”