Rihanna gives new details about her pregnancy | Love 40

Rihanna He has become, without a doubt, one of the personalities of the year. After sharing the news of her pregnancy in January, the artist has not stopped showing off her belly in front of the cameras. There is no doubt that she is enjoying this new stage to the fullest.

But now thanks to his interview with Elle we have been able to learn new details about the growth of his baby. She has revealed that she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. “There’s a glow of pregnancy. There’s those days, too, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh, I have to get dressed,'” the artist confesses. But that is not all.

“Your face gets round and chubby. Your nose starts to expand. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed to how you do your makeup. But I like a challenge. I like things that force me to be creative and create new things.” ways,” he adds.

Rihanna has also wanted to reveal what she will be like in her role as a mother, taking Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County. “Heather Dubrow is so chic as a mom. I love the way she lets her kids be who they are. And that inspires me. But Teresa of Jersey doesn’t joke about her kids. She’ll hammer you about her kids. And that resonates with me a lot.” because I feel like that’s the kind of mother I’m going to be. Psycho about it. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

These words have reached Heather Dubrow herself, who has not hesitated to praise the singer. “OMG. I’m fangirling!!! Thank you for your kind words Rihanna! You are going to be an amazing mom!!!” he says on his social networks.

There is no doubt that Rihanna’s pregnancy has become one of the news of the year. And it is that many are filled with tenderness when thinking about how both she and A$AP Rocky are going to take care of the baby. For now we will have to wait to find out when she will be born and what her name will be. Yes indeed. It seems that it will not take long to arrive in the world, since the artist is in the final phase of her pregnancy.

And you, what would you like Baby Riri to be called?