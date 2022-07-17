Rhove responds to criticism from Nuclear Tactical Penguins: “Make it a hit”

The story started two days ago, when a performance by Rhove ended up at the center of a controversy. In videos shot by some fans, the rapper complained to the audience. “I stopped because a quarter of you were stopped. There is no such thing as being stopped at the last songthe”. After that the artist had come down from the stage, ending the concert.

Shortly thereafter, the Nuclear Tactical Penguins posted an Instagram story that seemed to be aimed precisely at Rhove, without mentioning him explicitly. “We are finally back to live music and in recent days I have seen aberrant videos of singers who on stage insult their audience because they do not sing or jump”.

“Now who explains that making them jump and sing is up to them?” the band continues. “When we talk about the mess we also talk about this. Making concerts and making hits are two different things“.

An intervention, that of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, which although he did not personally mention Rhove, many have read as directed to him. The rapper himself thought the same thing, and within a day, he responded with another story on Instagram.

“I don’t even talk about you because there is no need, make it a hit if it’s that easy. You are the classic people who, if you come to the area, take you for the c ** o. Only on television can you go ”. “Oh by the way” continues Rhove “as soon as the news of you making fun of me came out, you released the merch on Instagram hahahahah. They haven’t talked about you for years“.

It’s hard to understand Rhove’s criticism, since the Nuclear Tactical Penguins have released the hit single in recent months Young wannabe, by the way, not their first hit. In addition, the band is currently on tour throughout Italy with many sold-out dates.



