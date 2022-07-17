Report reveals the number of employees, minimum wage and more Nintendo data

A new and interesting message has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case of news focused on the company.

Specifically, the information in this case comes from Stephen Totilo by Axios Gaming, who has published an interesting report on Nintendo’s financial data. These are the details he shares:

The total amount of employees Nintendo has increased from 6,574 to 6,717 due to new hires in Japan and despite the closure of the San Francisco headquarters

The top management salaries have not changed: President Shuntaro Furukawa receives a payment of 318 million yen ($2.3 million) and Shigeru Miyamoto receives 252 million yen ($1.8 million)

There are no unions in the Company, but they have been formed in some of its consolidated subsidiaries. Employee-employer relations have been good, and there are no particular issues to highlight. The report was prepared before the recent complaints from company workers and therefore is not reflected What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

