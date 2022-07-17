Ravezzani destroys Cristiano Ronaldo: “Overpaid to increase his myth, a parasite”

Giuseppe Biscotti17 JUL 2022 20:13

Fabio Ravezzani never had sympathy for the character of Cristiano Ronaldo. The well-known director of Telelombardia took the opportunity to once again attack the Portuguese ace on Twitter: “The last years of CR7, after Real, have been essentially a parasite of the clubs in which he played. Overpaid and aimed at increasing his legend, he only wanted his goals at the expense of team play. Then, annoyed, he takes and he goes away. But the game couldn’t last long. ”









Recall that the sports journalist had removed a few pebbles from his shoes even in a recent live on Twitch: “The Portuguese is a mint of a football team. He is someone who sticks his head into the team, takes the blood, swells and then leaves it anemic and goes somewhere else. He did so with Juventus. and he did so with Manchester United. Besides, we must tell the truth: if in the last four years they have served more to illustrate the career and the myth of Cristiano Ronaldo which is the only thing that interests him “.

“This has led Juventus to have the worst three years in its history of the last 10 years in terms of results and United, who came from an excellent season to have a disastrous season. What does he do then? He never takes the responsibility to say ‘if the team went badly, it’s my fault too, let’s all try to recover “