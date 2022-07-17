Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is how the exchange rate woke up
Today, Sunday, July 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5385 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.5319 pesos per unit.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5319 – Sell: $20.5319
- HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
- Banamex: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
- Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77
- Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04
- IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11
- Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06
- Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,226 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $20.72 pesos, for $24.34 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
