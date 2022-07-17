Plan to go as a guest without getting nervous

BBC Season (Weddings, baptisms, communions and other parties) and an overdose of invitations after two years of postponements. Everyone wants to shine at reunions but, between choosing a model, putting on shoes that don’t hurt and going to the date with the best face and a flattering hairstyle, the pre-party can become overwhelming. Sorting ideas makes everything easier.

Step by Step

Yes to sophisticated hairstyles and makeup if you are comfortable with the final result, but it is usually a bad day to wear groundbreaking aesthetics… and a face or lips with recent fillers. “Correcting wrinkles between the eyebrows and forehead or crow’s feet with Botox should be done at least a month or month and a half in advance,” says Dr. Gema Pérez Sevilla (draperezsevilla.com). “The ideal for hyaluronic acid fillers to replenish facial volume, correct the nasolabial fold, etc… is to apply them about 40 days before,” she says. The same goes for the lips.

“Hyaluronic acid fillers to replenish facial volume or correct the nasolabial fold should be applied about 40 days before”







Dr. Gema Pérez Sevilla





Flash treatments, which emphasize the quality and luminosity of the skin, are the classic resource when it comes to having a good face on a given day. They complement each other well with massages with a lifting effect, which reposition the features and work on the volumes. It is better to have the facial, personalized, one or two days before: the result will be better seen and unexpected skin reactions will be avoided. Reviewing the hair removal, designing the eyebrows or getting the color done at the hairdresser’s are things that can be done a week before. Manicure and pedicure can be done a couple of days in advance.

A good arsenal of cosmetics to look radiant

allied cosmetics

1

eye patches They decongest, deflate… Eye Reviver Patches, by Dior. 2 pairs + Capture Totale Eye mini eye contour 29 euros



two

Lipstick. The pillow talk tone is a wild card that suits almost everyone. Matte Revolution, by Charlotte Tilbury, €34.99



3

Illuminating concealer. He just turned 30 but he’s still the magic wand of touch-ups. Touche Eclat, by Yves Saint Laurent, €24.99



4

Perfumed illuminating dry oil to give a touch of light to shoulders, legs, neckline, arms… Les Beiges de Chanel, 80 euros



Make-up

A key point in hot environments is that it last for many hours in place. Primers and makeup setting sprays are perfect for these days (and nights)

The time, the style of the wedding, the setting and the wardrobe –if it has too much lace, ruffles and glitter, it is not convenient to burden the makeup– determine colours, audacity and even the hairstyle and its decorations. Classic or floral headbands if you want to accentuate the bohemian style, jewel barrettes – there are the Bridgerton balls to give you ideas – and colorful hair ties and bows that look luxurious on low pigtails or semi-collected loose hair with generous necklines on the back, are some of the endless options. Chanel’s are very inspiring.

What’s in it? A lot of parting in the middle and more or less marked waves, informal updos with loose strands, high and low pigtails, the bows that have triumphed at Coachella… Naturalness and freshness with a touch of creativity and sparkle.

Cosmetics and accessories for celebrations

for holidays

5

Leyva flower hairpin, 35 euros.



6

NYX Dewy Finish makeup setting spray, €8.50a



7

Spray body makeup. It does not stain and makes the dress without stockings look better. Color Shield Body, by Alleven, 43 euros



8

Concentrated illuminating and tone unifying serum. With antioxidant action, it attenuates blemishes and skin imperfections. Age Element Brightening Concentrate, by Mesoestetic, 89.54 euros



A key point of makeup for celebrations in hot environments is that it lasts many hours in place. Primers and setting sprays are for days (and nights) like this. The mascara, of course waterproof, and the long-lasting lipstick (the matte ones last longer and move less) although there are formulas for all tastes.

Hairstyle

What’s in it? A lot of parting in the middle and marked waves, informal updos with loose strands, high and low pigtails, the bows that have triumphed at Coachella…

Discretion or impact? Going overboard always has a worse remedy. Beyond the fashions of white eyeliners or colored floaties, what counts is being favored and not disguised. Rouge? In cream, it blends luxuriously with the skin. Pink or peach tones look good on cool skin; to the warmest the bronzes and corals. Do not forget about the eyebrows. Combing them up, stuffing them if they need to, and setting them with a gel (or a toothbrush and a bit of soap) makes all the difference.

in professional hands

Lifting effect. It can be a flash treatment with a tightening effect that at the same time provides luminosity, repositions the features (read cheekbones) and redefines the oval, or a longer-term option of 4 sessions in a month to treat flaccidity and achieve oxygenated and healthy skin. repulsed For the massage, rubber balls are used that work on the muscles, facial tissue and bones with techniques based on facial yoga. The Biorelax Lifting Serum, used in the protocol, tightens, fills and drains. Synergy Lifting Ball, from Maystar. At ainagomez.com and centers throughout Spain. From 75-90 euros session.

Pack with serum, massage balls and facial yoga tutorial by the expert Ana Rosón. Synergy Lifting Ball, by Maystar, 94.95 euros

HydraFacial. The favorite treatment of Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart or Kate Winslet, among others. It is a dermabrasion with equipment and different heads. “With its three steps (cleansing, peeling and infusion of antioxidants), it promotes skin quality and health,” says Dr. Jaime Tufet. It has a good face effect and leaves the skin juicy, fresh and luminous. From 150 euros. ww.hydrafacial.es

Sharpen the silhouette. A good body treatment will fulfill the objective of making the skin look more hydrated, smooth and luminous, but if you want to lose volume –with radiofrequency, vacuum therapy, shock waves, HIFU…,– you must bear in mind that you need at least 6 to 10 sessions (about two months) to notice results. Express solution? A session of wood therapy or lymphatic or reducing author massages helps to eliminate liquids for a specific day.

read also

The effect to achieve: Natural glow without shine. Mistakes to avoid: A foundation shade that is too dark only adds years to it, as do matte textures, which tend to cause wrinkles. Bad night? Eye patches work wonders to de-puff them.