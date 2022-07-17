‘Passengers’, an impossible love story in outer space

There are many who stopped watching television with the arrival of streaming platforms, but there are still those who get excited when they hear the title of one of their favorite movies in the commercials. Titles that they have probably seen hundreds of times, but any time is a good time to repeat, even with ads, lying on the couch.

This Sunday TVE’s 1 broadcasts passengers (2016) from 22:00. Starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, the story takes place on a space trip, in which one of the hibernation capsules has a breakdown. As a result, a passenger wakes up ninety years before the end of the trip. In order not to be alone, he wakes up another passenger.

‘Passengers’ stars Chris Prat and Jennifer Lawrence Third parties

This movie has nothing to do with Gravity (2013)Interstellar (2014) or Mars (2015), the great films of recent years whose stories take place in outer space. However, he is surprising in his interest in delving into the primary need for human interaction and reflects on the mortality of matter and on the nature of happiness. The result, a beautiful movie to watch, interesting and with an impossible dramatic love story that manages to move the viewer. It should also be noted that the script was included in the Hollywood ‘Blacklist’ in 2007, the list in which there are scripts that have not yet become a reality, but that in the analyzes had a high score.

Plot

In space, better accompanied than alone

After the impact with a large meteorite, an interstellar spaceship traveling on autopilot to a distant planet carrying thousands of people, has a fault in one of the hibernation capsules. As a result Jim Preston (Chris Pratt), one of the passengers, wakes up ninety years before the end of the trip. Being completely alone on the ship, Jim tries by all means to go back into hibernation, but after a year he gives up. His mental state begins to waver as he becomes obsessed with waking up Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence), one of the passengers inside his hibernation pod.

Apart from Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, the film has in its cast of actors Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Andy García, Julee Cerda, Kara Flowers, Conor Brophy, among others.

Curiosities

Passengers is full of nods to Kubrick’s Stanley

The story and the script passengers were developed at Keanu Reeves and Stephen Hamel’s production company, Company Films. Reeves and Rachel McAdams were at the time the protagonists and Brian Kirk the director. Ultimately, Hamel went on to produce the film.

Also, according to an article in The Hollywood Reporterthe two leads received several million dollars for their work on the film: Chris Pratt received 12 million dollars, while Jennifer Lawrence received 20 million dollars and 30% of the profits.

The bar room is inspired by the bar room of The glow (1980) by Stanley Kubrick. In both films, the waiters are dressed in red tuxedos, they behave in a sophisticated way, they have a strange friendship with the protagonist, they do not care about payment and they cannot leave. In addition, the main light source in the bar and lounge shines from below and not from above. Finally, the seating area features a variation on the iconic orange and red carpet design of the Overlook Hotel hallways.

Furthermore, like the technique used in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), the scenes where the characters had to walk into the centrifuge were shot in the style of a hamster wheel. The set spun beneath them as they advanced.