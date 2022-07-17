Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise: new couple?

Has Paris Hilton left her husband for Tom Cruise? In the video posted by socialite American on his TikTok account, they are both seen in gala clothes and she asks him in front of the mirror: “Do you think people are really going to believe that we’re a couple?”

The protagonist of the video replies that most will believe anything. And he was right, just look at the comments of confusion that have been generated in the social network. However, as hard as it is to believe, we have been deceived: The man who appears with Paris Hilton is not Tom Cruise, but Miles Fisheran American actor with a strong resemblance to the interpreter of Top Gun.

The proof of the crime is in Fisher’s own skin and in his height: no matter how well Tom Cruise has been preserved until now, his 59 years cannot be passed off as Fisher’s 38in addition to the latter Is highera fact that many of Hilton’s followers soon realized.

Thus, the deepfaketechnology used to to put one person’s face on another’sand which has also been used to further guarantee the resemblance of the two actors, has not been able to completely fool the expert eye of the fans.

But it is not the first time that Fisher has taken advantage of his great resemblance to Tom Cruise, with the help of the deepfake, to impersonate him and confuse one or another person. Even famous. It is the case of Justin Bieber that, after seeing a video of Fisher singing and believing it was Cruise, he himself uploaded a version of the song stating that he was impressed by the actor’s abilities Mission Impossible with the guitar.