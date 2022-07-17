Paolo Sorrentino’s D&G commercial is shot

The American singer greeted fans from a speedboat to the Marina, where the Neapolitan director was also located.

Katy Perry in Capri in 2021

Katy Perry back to Capri to shoot a commercial of D&G which sees the Neapolitan oscar award as director Paolo Sorrentino. The American singer, famous all over the world, also returned this year to the blue island, where she had been a guest last August, this time for the filming of an advertisement for the “Devotion” line of perfumes by Dolce & Gabbana. . Perry and Sorrentino arrived at the Tourist Port of Capri, where the singer also greeted the many fans who had crowded on the docks from a motorboat.

Paolo Sorrentino’s D&G spot involves the use of many extras for film shoots. Among these also many boys and girls from the Faraglioni island, who participated in the casting of the scouting company. Filming will continue in the next few days on the island of Capri. The director Paolo Sorrentinofresh from the success of “It was the hand of God”which also competed for the 2022 Oscars.

Therefore, Katy Perry’s bond with Capri is consolidated, where the international artist has often gone in recent years. Her visit to the Blue Island dates back to August 2021, in the company of the actor Orlando Bloom. The two, along with many other VIPs, including John Legend, attended the LuisaviaRoma charity gala for Unicef ​​and, before leaving the island, they indulged in a dance evening in the famous Anema e Core Tavern. Five years ago, the Californian singer took a vacation on the Blue Island and on the Amalfi Coast, with some friends. Again, Perry had indulged in an evening of singing at the Anema and Core Tavern.