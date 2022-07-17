Pablo Ibáñez, a man from Zaragoza behind the visual effects of ‘Thor: love and thunder’

The movie ‘Thor: love and thunder’, one of the blockbusters of the summer, is the fourth installment that presents the popular Nordic Marvel superhero. A blockbuster that has a luxury cast, led by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson or Russell Crowe, among others.

In order for these stars to shine even more on the big screen, a technical team of hundreds of people develops its work in departments such as production, editing, makeup, costumes, specialists, art, special effects or visual effects. Only in the latter can you find about twenty studies who have participated in the Thor film.

The man from Zaragoza works in one of them Pablo Ibanez. The 22-year-old from Aragon develops his work as a visual effects composer (VFX in its acronym in English) in the company SSVFX, in the Irish city of Dublin, since last March. Some outstanding works of this studio can be seen in series and movies such as ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Bobba Fett Book’, ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ or ‘The Irishman’.

Ibáñez has participated in the last phase of ‘Thor: love and thunder’, mixing and composing all the elements from the different departments, in addition to his own work as a composer, to generate the final shot. “In ‘Thor’ I did integrations of chroma key, 3D and the powers of the villain (Christian Bale), among other tasks,” he explains.

Visual effects composers are also in charge of works such as ‘de-aging’ (rejuvenation of people), integration of ‘matte painting’ – a technique that allows the creation of digital scenes – or the erasing of elements (cables, marks…) .

A celebration of cinema

Last Wednesday was the birthday of Pablo Ibanez, and to celebrate he went to see ‘Thor: love and thunder’ in Zaragoza with his friends. “A lot of people work on the film. You just have to stay until the end credits to see it », he points out.

This man from Zaragoza has gone from watching Thor movies to making them in just a few years. “Since I was little I read a lot of comics and I am a big fan of Marvel. In addition to my work, I am passionate about cinema. Not everyone who works in visual effects likes movies,” he points out. But in my case yes, and I love Marvel. I remember when I saw the first movies of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America… Going to the cinema ten years later, enjoying one of these films and also having worked on it is an incomparable experience. Seeing your name in the credits is priceless », he says.

in the marvel universe

Another of his recent works has been the series ‘Ms. Marvel’ (Disney +), in which he has participated in all the chapters “doing the powers of the protagonist, chroma key integrations, ‘matte paintings’, deletions, blood effects and other things that the production needed,” says Ibáñez.

The Aragonese composer began creating visual effects on the internet at a very young age, at first self-taught, and from the age of 18 professionally, in the Aragonese company EntropyStudio, while training in filmmaking and editing, video and 3D. Later he furthered his studies at the university u-tad from Madrid.

«In Zaragoza, and in Spain in general, there is very little training offer in audiovisual effects, while in other countries they are many years ahead of us. That’s why you’re not surprised when you go to places like Ireland, Canada or Germany and see that there are more options there because they have more specialized film schools and there are more opportunities than here –he laments–. But the truth is that training in Spain has gone further and now there are many Spaniards, and among them Aragonese, working in VFX studios all over the world».

«I wish there were more opportunities here in Zaragoza because once you train it is not so difficult to enter the industry. Right now it is in high demand. I would encourage those who like VFX to study and go into this field because there is a lot of work, “he says.

Currently, Pablo Ibanez He is immersed in a new production, which he cannot reveal yet, and he does not rule out continuing to broaden professional horizons in other continents.

early vocation

Since he was 10 years old he was already into visual effects. At that time, the YouTube network was growing by leaps and bounds and it was when Pablo Ibanez He created his own channel and began to record and upload videos with effects that he made and recorded on his own. «From then on a wheel began that could not be stopped and I continued with more things until I had the opportunity to make videos for the Zaragoza Fire Brigade and other personal works –he recalls–. I studied a higher degree in video production and editing that I combined with other training in 3D and cinema, and thanks to that I was able to enter EntropyStudiowhere I participated in various productions, such as the film ‘Garcia and Garcia’ (Simón Award for the best special and/or visual effects), the series ’30 coins’ (HBO) or ‘Asphalt’ Y ‘Fair’ (Netflix), among other productions»

After a year at Entropy Studio, and after completing the two degrees he took at the same time, he continued to delve into the world of visual effects. «I wanted to improve my work, because my situation was a bit strange. I was already with many people from the world, developing my work and making plans for productions of Netflix, HBO, Disney+... but I felt a bit stagnant and wanted to improve, so I decided to study at the University Center for Technology and Digital Art U-tad in Madrid –he adds–. there I met Adrian Pueyo, who is a genius of our industry. When I was 12 or 13 years old I went to see him at a talk he gave about ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, two of the films he had worked on, and it was something that caught me, “he confesses.