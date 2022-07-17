offers himself to another club … on Instagram! (PHOTO)

Cristiano Ronaldo, other than Rome, the Portuguese has offered himself to another club… on Instagram. Discover the incredible story about CR7

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The attacker would have communicated to the Manchester United of wanting to leave the club that has not gained access to the next one Champions Leaguebut no company has actually moved to buy it.

At 37 and with a still very high salary it will not be so easy to find a team willing to face an expense of this type. From the Barcelona and from Bayern Monaco two important denials arrived, while everything is silent at Chelsea.

In recent weeks the names of the PSGwhich, however, does not seem willing to move in this direction, and even to Rome And Naples. The two companies running for Paulo Dybalahowever, they appear more like a utopia than a real competitor.

Cristiano Ronaldo, no Rome: he proposes himself to another club

But then where will he play Cristiano Ronaldo? It seems like the dream Rome is completely over and that the real destination is another. It would have been the same Cristiano Ronaldo to write to another company proposing to sign a contract.

Let’s talk about a brilliant idea by the Spartak Moscowwho faithfully reproduced a hypothetical conversation on Instagram with the Portuguese. CR7 he would write “Hi Spartak” and without even giving the time to continue, the club would have responded with a sharp “No”.

The same kind of game, but with reversed sides, lo Spartak proposed it last year with Lionel Messi. In that case it would have been the Argentine to refuse with the same method. Do they prefer the Flea to Cristiano in Moscow? It is possible, in the great dualism of the last 15 years, opinions have been the most disparate. One thing is certain, Ronaldo will not play at Spartak and its future is still uncertain.