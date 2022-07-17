NY pummels Boston with 2 HRs from Judge, Carpenter
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge homered twice to match Roger Maris’ franchise record of 33 homers before the All-Star break, Matt Carpenter also connected twice and drove in seven runs, and the New York Yankees York crushed the Boston Red Sox 14-1 on Saturday.
The major league-leading Yankees had lost five of the past six and appeared to be in trouble again when Rafael Devers put Boston on the board with a first-inning home run.
Jameson Taillon calmed down and overcame, retiring his last 17 batters while pitching six innings and allowing just one run. Ryan Weber closed out New York’s three-hit game with a three-inning save, the first of his career, and the Yankees posted their 28th-best comeback.
Judge hit a solo shot off Nick Pivetta in the fifth and a two-run shot off Kaleb Ort in the sixth. He is on pace to record 59 homers, giving him a chance to threaten Maris’ club record of 61 set in 1961. Maris had 33 when the All-Star break that season occurred.
For the Red Sox, the Dominicans Rafael Devers 3-1 with one run scored and one produced; Franchy Cordero 3-0. Puerto Rican Christian Vázquez 3-0.