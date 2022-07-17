Newlyweds, JLO and Ben Affleck, will have a new dynamic with their children and how they managed to get their ex-partners to collaborate

JLo and Ben obtained a marriage license in La Vegas Nevada (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

With the news of the newly formed marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckwho according to the judicial report obtained by TMZ obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada This Saturday, July 16, the public’s expectation of the famous couple arrives.

And it is that Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez have been legally united According to a source who confirmed this to the site: “Indeed, they have married and the license is a sign that they are now husband and wife.”

After a few months of conditioning from the acquisition of his spectacular mansion in Californiawhere they will start a new life, the news of the surprising low-key marriage has delighted the thousands of fans of the stars who are at the top of their careers, and in addition, they are two parents dedicated to care of their children, born from their previous marriages, whom they will include in this new facet in common.

the protagonist of Batman has three: violet 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10the result of its union with Jennifer Garnerwhile the bronx diva is the mother of twins Max and Emme, 14 years oldwhich it shares with Mark Anthony.

The large family has not been an obstacle to coexistence, since the adolescents have gotten along with each other, such that they have been seen out for a walk together, and this has been one more reason for union for the so-called Benifer.

In their media reconciliation, the 49-year-old actor and the one born in Castle Hills, New York, always they were clear that the priority of both are their children, and soon they were seen making plans together where twins Max and Emme live closely with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Even Affleck has already acted as a father figure to Emme, with whom he and his little Samuel attended the delivery of the iHeart Radio Music Awards. “Since Jennifer and Ben’s relationship is serious, it is natural that they spend time together with the children”pointed out a source close to the couple to the magazine People in the summer of 2021. “They’re not trying to rush anything, but they want kids to meet each other.”

After the first breakup of Ben and JLO, almost 20 years ago, their reconciliation and this ‘end’ of love story has enchanted the public, who have witnessed the brotherly camaraderie that is already palpable among the children of the extended family.

This was favored by the collaboration of Jennifer Garner, who left ‘the way clear’ for her children to live with the singer of Let’s Get Loud. So I reveal Entertainment Tonight. “You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you are in business. And Jen has nothing against JLo”.

For this reason, he would have made it easier for his children to live with the actor’s new family: “Whatever happens in the end, Jen (Garner) thinks that the fact that her children know JLo, Emme and Max is a good thing. People come into your life all the time, even if it’s your parents’ lives, and you can’t control everything. This is life ”, and he also referred to the children that Lopez fathered next to the Puerto Rican singer.

“JLo and Ben’s families get along very well and are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their children.”

On the other hand, according to Entertainment TonightContrary to what many think, Marc Anthony agrees that his ex-partner carry on his relationship with Affleck. “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and satisfied…As long as Ben makes her and her kids happy, it has Marc’s stamp of approval.” an informant claimed.

Although they had already talked about the possibility of having a child together, it seems that Affleck not sure yetalthough They had already talked about it at the beginning of their relationship. According to the magazine Heat World, Jennifer is the one who seeks to become a mother, because she has been cherishing that illusion for some time.

“She’s wanted him for years, even before she got back together with Ben. When I was with Alex, I put pressure on him too, but he always remained indecisive with the idea, just like Ben is now.”A source told the magazine.

“When they came back last year, Ben kept talking about having a baby with Jen, so it’s been hard for her to accept that he’s not that interested right now. (…) This has caused a lot of tension in the relationship because it is something that she will not let go of. Jen will not give up, she is very determined, ”she finished her.

Jennifer Lopez has given priority to her children and on multiple occasions has expressed her unconditional support for them, however with the arrival of boys to adolescence, the star has faced another type of coexistence. So she said it to Stellar:

“It’s hard, because they’ve been your babies all this time, and that’s part of being a parent. Is to be strong enough to let them go, let them have their moment and let them see you, criticize you and make fun of you.”

Joining this great family are the respective exes, Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, with whom they have always had a very excellent relationship. Afleck and Garner were married between 2005 and 2015, but they have not stopped being a family since they officially separated in 2018, while JLO was together with the salsero from 2004 to 2011.

