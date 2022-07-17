Netflix Premieres: This Week Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans, the new season of a well-known romantic drama and a mythical soap opera – News series

‘The invisible agent’, the fourth of ‘A place to dream’ and ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ are some of the most notable novelties.





Netflix is ​​still willing to liven you up this hot summer and, for another week, it brings you new series and movies so you can take refuge from the high temperatures in the best company. After the fourth installment of Stranger Things, The Paper House: Korea, The Longest Night and Resident Evil, these days the platform’s series catalog welcomes the fourth season of A place to dream, the fifth of Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp and the unforgettable Passion of the Sparrowhawks.

In the movies section, this week highlights the original thriller The Invisible Agent and Dani de la Torre’s latest directorial effort, Live is Life: The Great Adventure.

Then you can check the series and movies that premiere on Netflix from July 18 to 24.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

A place to dream



The romantic drama A place to dream returns this week to Netflix with its fourth season. In the new batch of episodes, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is excited about her pregnancy, and is finally going to see her dream of being her mother come true. However, she lives tormented by the fact of not knowing if the future baby is the son of Jack or Mark. For his part, Jack (Martin Henderson) tries his best to cope with the idea of ​​becoming a father, but he can’t help but take refuge in drink. An attitude that will test his relationship with Mel.

Premiere: July 20th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous



Another of the original fictions that returns to the platform this week is Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp. The animated series inspired by the film Jurassic saga premieres its fifth season. A delivery in which the young protagonists are going to live new challenges and more adventures that will delight the little ones in the house.

Premiere: July 21

OTHER PREMIERE SERIES

Passion of Hawks



Netflix incorporates the legendary telenovela Pasión de gavilanes into its extensive catalogue. The fiction follows the Reyes brothers, who after the tragic death of their sister draw up a plan to take justice into their own hands. To do this, they infiltrate the mansion of the powerful Eliozondo family as workers. But once there, the hatred they profess begins to diminish when they meet the daughters of the patriarch Bernardo, for whom they immediately begin to feel a special attraction.

Premiere: July 20th

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

the unseen agent



Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are the protagonists of the unseen agent, the original action thriller that arrives on Netflix a week after its premiere in Spanish cinemas. Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the film follows Court Gentry, a former CIA agent who has been working as a hit man for some time. His new condition makes him the main target of Lloyd Hansen, one of his former colleagues from the Central Intelligence Agency. Despite the ties that united them years ago, Lloyd has no choice but to follow orders and put all his skills to work to find Court’s whereabouts.

Premiere: July 22

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Live is Life: The Great Adventure



Another novelty that you can find on the platform, starting this week, is the Spanish Live is Life: The Great Adventureof Daniel of the Tower. The story takes us back to the 80s, and its protagonists are a group of friends, in full adolescence, who meet again every summer in a small town in Galicia. They are all aware that little by little, life will take them down different paths and they will grow apart. To prevent this from happening, they undertake a journey in order to reach a magical flower that is on top of one of the local mountains. During their journey, small disputes arise and some secrets are revealed that may test their powerful friendship.

Premiere: July 18

