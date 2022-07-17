National Homeopathic Hospital turns 129 and adds new services

The National Homeopathic Hospital began operations in 1894 and was inaugurated a year later with the purpose of establishing a unit where the efficiency of homeopathic medicine could be tested.

To date, this second-level hospital offers more than 30 services.

As part of the commemoration of its 129th anniversary, the National Homeopathic Hospital announced an expansion in its services. It’s about the Wound and Stoma Clinics, and Infusion Therapy. Both arise with the purpose of expanding the catalog for outpatient care for the population that does not have social security.

These services, which will begin to operate on July 26, are added to the more than 30 offered by this second level of care hospital. Is about the only health institution where homeopathic medicine and conventional medicine have been combined for the benefit of the Mexican population during the 129 years that the institution has been in operation, explained its director, Diana Palami Antunez.

The National Homeopathic Hospital provides outpatient care 365 days a year, mainly to people with complex health problems, both in acute and chronic stages.

Palami Antunez explained that, as part of the commemorative activities, on Friday, July 29, they will hold the Virtual Homeopathy Conversation. In the talk, national specialists and academics will address topics such as: “The role of the homeopathic doctor. Current panorama of homeopathy, where are we going? “Human resource training in the field of homeopathy; “Role of schools and clinical fields in homeopathy”; and “How to achieve better bonding?”

In these conferences, in the field of research, the following will be considered: “The role of research in homeopathy. Challenges and barriers encountered, how can we overcome them? The role of federations, unions and schools in the generation of public policies will also be addressed. What is missing?

For his part, something very important that Palami Antunez clarified is that no emergency or surgical care is treated with homeopathy.

All the services offered

During 2021, this hospital treated 18,492 people from various statesand even from countries in the Americas region.

In that period, 5,544 patients entered the emergency room, 96.1 percent improved. In addition, 1,471 surgical procedures were performed, including gynecological-obstetric, and 450 births were attended, mainly deliveries and cesarean sections.

In the outpatient area, we attended 12 thousand 948 patients in the services of homeopathy, nutrition, psychology and dentistry, among others.

What will the new services work for?

In the Wound and Stoma Clinicsoon to be inaugurated on July 26 within the framework of the 129th anniversary, problems related to the specialized care of patients with diabetic foot, pressure ulcers and management of any type of stoma, such as those derived from ileostomies, colostomies and urostomies, will be addressed.

The Infusion Therapy Clinicwhich will open the same day, will be dedicated to monitoring that the catheters of hospitalized patients are free of infections, in accordance with the commitment to their safety.

Currently, the National Homeopathic Hospital it has an emergency area, 27 outpatient clinics, 82 beds that can be registered and 54 that cannot be registered; 21 incubators, three surgical rooms, two toco-surgical rooms, five post-surgical recovery rooms and a homeopathic pharmacy.

In addition, health professionals care for people with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, various infectious diseases, anxiety and stress disorders, insomnia, among others.

Services are also offered general surgery, endoscopy, stomatology (dental), obstetrics-gynecology, internal medicine, anesthesiology, preventive medicine, nutrition, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology, pediatrics, psychology, emergencies and homeopathy, as well as cabinet services that include a clinical laboratory, pathology laboratory, X-rays and ultrasonography.

The specialist indicated that the hospital pharmacy dispenses medication to hospitalized patients. They also have homeopathic pharmacy and outpatient pharmacy. All medications are delivered free of charge.

History of the National Homeopathic Hospital

This work was carried out by the members of the Academy of Homeopathic Medicine: Joaquín Segura y Pesado, Ignacio Fernández de Lara, Ignacio María Montaño and Fernando Gómez.

By presidential decree, on January 4, 1896, the National School of Homeopathic Medicineat the headquarters of the National Homeopathic Hospital, for which it became the first official school in the world.

In 1943, the hospital became part of the now Health Secretary. It is included in the hospital institutions that make up the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE).

In 1985, as a consequence of the earthquakes, it partially suspended its operations due to the damage suffered by its infrastructure. While on November 28, 2014 it returned to full operation, after its reconstruction.