Natalie Portman: Her best minidresses with heels at 40+

Natalie Portman has proven to be a actress chameleonic throughout her career in the film industry, nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globes, BAFTA and awarded on more than one occasion in the aforementioned awards. For her they have not been a problem the risky changes of look, by demand of the scripts, which he has had to face all these years.

But as for his style, actress Natalie Portman, has built a history of elegant successes that enhance the romantic air and that sometimes seems to remind us so much of Audrey Hepburn. And like the actress of the fifties, a dress is the inevitable and most important piece of her wardrobe. In this opportunity we talk specifically about the minidresses that protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder It has been used on countless occasions and as a benchmark, it has always known how to wear it.

On the Spring-Summer catwalks they have seen mini silhouettesfun and carefree, which have turned out to be deliberately sensual (not to mention the climatic temperature). The short dresses The on-trend pieces that graced the runways of brands like Moschino, Versace and Paco Rabanne felt like an official stamp of optimism.

Whether you opt for the model classic princess cuttopped with sweetheart or strapless neckline. Or that she takes advantage of her most sensual side by choosing groundbreaking designs with risky necklines and tight silhouettes, the Israeli actress has bewitched more than one, wearing the minidresses that will surely become part of your summer collection.

How to wear minidresses at 40+ according to Natalie Portman