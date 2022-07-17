Natalie Portman and other celebrities you didn’t know were vegan – El Financiero

More and more celebrities opt for a diet away from certain animal products such as meatwhich is why Chris Hemsworth wanted to support his castmate in Thor: Love and Thunder and stopped eating this product the day I would film a kiss with Natalie Portman.

But the actress is not the only one who integrates a growing list of celebrities who have decided to change their eating habits. Even the brother of the one who gives life to the superhero, Liam Hemsworth, was vegan for years until he abandoned this type of diet after an operation in 2019 for a kidney stone due to the accumulation of oxalate, which is concentrated in vegetables.

They join Sia, Arianna Grande, Alanis Morissette, Jessica Chastain, and even Jared Leto, who confessed to being a bit unfaithful to the term. The musician Moby He has been a vegan for more than 30 years –since 1987–, almost the same years as the Canadian Bryan Adams -who started at the age of 28-. Cameron Diaz brought veganism to a business with the launch of a wine and Joaquin Phoenix with his partner Rooney Mara went for hamburgers after the Oscar he won for joker.

Natalie Portman

Since she was little, Natalie Portman began to be vegetarian, so he didn’t used to eat meat. A little less than ten years ago she became a vegan, so she too eliminated any animal products such as eggs or milk.

The actress – who promotes plant-based foods – even brought this interest to the screens when produced the documentary eating animals in 2018.

Paul MCCARTNEY

who has been PETA spokesperson (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) stopped eating meat after seeing a fish fighting for its life while trapped in a rod, so now he prefers enjoy dishes such as Pad Thai noodles or jackfruit burgersaccording to Men’s Health.

He first became a vegetarian in the 1970s Along with his wife Linda, but he is one of the most committed to the defense of animals, even promoting that they stop being served in school cafeterias. In 2009 he was behind the Meat-Free Monday campaign.

Kristen Stewart

The actress who became known for the saga of Twilight does not eat meat, dairy or animal products. She in her teens she was her when she started as a vegetarian, but over time she leaned towards veganism. Furthermore, she has focused on defending animal life, as well as not wearing clothing with fur.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been criticized a lot for claiming to be vegan while wearing clothes made from animal skin. The singer confessed that she changed her diet after the birth of her children with Marc Anthony. However, he found the benefits they brought to his health, such as wake up full of energy.

benedict cumberbatch

The actor who brings Dr. Strange to life has a plant based diet and he confessed it during the promotion of Avengers: Infinity War in Singapore. One of the main reasons behind this option is that the considered healthier both for the health and the care of the planet earth.

Brad Pitt

thanks to one healthy life and vegan diet is that the 58-year-old actor has remained one of the industry’s leading men in Hollywood. The actor, who he claimed is close to his retirement, He denied that it was one of the problems that caused his separation from Angelina Jolie after a rumor spread that it annoys him that they eat meat in his presence.

drew Barrymore

The actress has been a defender of animal rights, contrary to what one might think due to her role in the series Santa Clarita Diet from Netflix, where he pretended to eat raw meat. Your diet focuses on fruits, vegetables and vegetable proteinsso it was even one of the first to give advice to Cardi B to leave the meat.