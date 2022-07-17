Nancy González: Hollywood stars and film productions who proudly wore their fashion accessories

Britney Spears and Kris Jenner, among the celebrities who were clients of the Colombian designer Nancy González. File, Archive

Last Friday, July 8, the fashion world was surprised by the capture and arrest of the famous Colombian designer Nancy Teresa Gonzalezwho remains deprived of liberty for the alleged crime of trafficking of exotic skins to the United Statescountry in which it is requested by extradition.

Caleña is the owner of the company CI Design and Fashion International SAScreated in 1998 in the capital of Valle del Cauca, with which became one of the designers most requested by national and international stars.

In the world of Hollywood celebrities, it is very common for eccentric garments and accessories to steal the spotlight and critics; Some of the ones that receive the most bad comments are those that are made with animal skins. Paradoxically, the seal that has highlighted the creations of the Colombian is that she uses crocodile, lizard and snake skins.

The name of Nancy González is not unknown among the most famous stars in the world, who have paid millions for some of her designs. Infobae Colombia tells them who are they.

The list is headed by none other than the little princess of pop, Britney Spearsseen on the streets of Los Angeles, in January 2009, complementing his ‘outfits‘ with a Salmon Crocodile Leather Bowler Bag.

Britney Spears in Los Angeles with a crocodile bowler bag by Nancy González (2009) Photo: starstyle.com

Actresses of the stature of the Mexican also appear in the list Salma Hayek or the American Eva Longoria. The clan of controversy and millionaires kardashian It is also part of the exclusive clients, standing out especially for the taste of Kris Jenner, mother of the famous, for her taste for the Colombian designer’s bags.

Oprah Winfreyfamous American journalist, television presenter, producer, actress, businesswoman, philanthropist and book critic, has also been seen using designs from the Colombian.

It should be noted that the prices of the Colombian handbags or wallets can range between 1,950 and 4,250 dollars, which in Colombian currency are between 8 and 18 million pesos, according to the current Market Representative Rate.

In addition, González’s collections stole the attention in the large showcases of major fashion boutiques such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, Tsum, Lane Crawford and Net-a-Porter; in the market of the United States, Canada and several European countries. For her part, the designer has own boutiques in Toronto, Canada, and another in Seoul, Korea.

Kim Cattral with a Nancy González bag. The dog’s collar is also from the firm. Credit: blocdemoda.com

The importance of design Nancy Gonzalez It can also be noted because its accessories have been present in important television and film productions as part of the wardrobe. For example, the American actress Kim Cattral, recognized for her role as Samantha Jones in the famous movie and television series ‘Sex And The City’, uses one of the Colombian’s bags in one of the scenes.

Combined with a yellow dress, the famous uses a golden bag from Cali’s signature and, in addition, her dog’s collar is also part of the accessories made with animal skins. Other of her accessories also appeared in episodes of the famous series ‘Gossip Girl’.

One of the most famous productions in which Nancy González’s designs, and even her name, appeared on the big screen was ‘The Devil Wear’s Prada’the important film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

See here the moment in which one of the Colombian designer’s bags appears in ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’:

Nancy González’s bag appears in The Devil Wears Fashion



This is the part where Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) changes her ‘look’ to be accepted by Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) entourage. Nigel (Stanley Tucci), a fashion expert, takes the intern and gives her several clothes and accessories from big brands like Gucci, Chanel, among others.

Highlights the bright blue crocodile skin bag that the man gives to the protagonist while saying: “I love this Nancy González”.

Bright blue crocodile skin bag with two rolled handles Nancy González. Photo: vestiairecollective.com

For now, the Colombian designer and her collaborators Diego Mauricio Rodriguez Giraldo and John Camilo Jaramillo remain deprived of their liberty, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, for the crimes of concert to import and bring wildlife into the United States against the law; defraud the United States by impeding, impairing, obstructing, and nullifying legitimate government functions; and smuggling merchandise into the United States.

KEEP READING:

“I achieved the dream of living from what I do”: Santiago Cruz takes a tour of the last 10 years of his career

Resume talks with the ELN, a milestone towards a ‘total peace’ proposed by Petro: how viable is an agreement with the guerrillas?