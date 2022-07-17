movies in theaters and discounts

In July arrive the winter break 2022and many parents are wondering what to do with your children in this new school break.

The winter break 2022 They will be the first after the expansion of COVID-19 that can be enjoyed without so many restrictions due to the pandemic. In that framework, the cinema sounds again after a long time like the best plan for those who stay in Buenos Aires or in one of the main cities of the country.

Hollywood studios are already preparing some of the “tanks” that will hit the rooms in the winter holidays 2022.

We tell you which movies you can’t miss, which ones to take the kids to during the winter holidays 2022 and what ticket discounts of cinema you can use to not spend so much.

Winter holidays 2022: movies in theaters

What will be the movie premieres for boys in the winter holidays 2022

For whom it is go to the movies Instead of watching movies at home, there will be a large schedule of premieres in the winter holidays of 2022. As is often the case for this period, the protagonists in theaters will be the boys.

For them, without a doubt, the most awaited premiere of the winter holidays is “Lightyear”a space adventure movie that is a “spin off” of the hugely successful toys story series. In it, you can see the “original film” that would have inspired the character of buzz lightyearone of the toys starring the iconic Pixar/Disney brand.

Another of the films to watch with the boys in the winter holidays 2022 will be the second film installment of the Minions, the popular yellow characters who stole everyone’s heart in the Despicable Me movies. In the case of “Minions: A Villain Is Born”it will be seen how these lovable characters accompanied the evil Gru from the beginning.

Other special titles to take the kids to the movies on winter holidays 2022

“Princess by accident”

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“DC League of Super Pets”

“The hen Turuleca”

Y “sonic 2”

Movies for adults in winter holidays 2022

“Top Gun: Maverick” will be one of the most watched movies in the winter holidays 2022

Along with the hits for boys, there will be other premieres for adults or to enjoy with the family in the winter holidays 2022.

Undoubtedly, a long-awaited return to the big screen is that of Tom Cruisewho will be once again embodying one of his most legendary roles in “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Another of the “tanks” of the winter holidays 2022 comes from the hand of Marvel, with a new installment of “Doctor Strange, Into the Multiverse of Madness”. In this edition, Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with him having a nightmare, where he is accompanied by a teenage girl.

“Jurassic World Domain” It is the sixth installment of this recognized success of Steven Spielberg that began in 1993 and has already been six films since the original. The original characters of Ellie (Laura Dern) and Dr. Grant (Sam Neill), along with one other, are once again center stage in the world of dinosaurs.

Finally, with the smell of Oscar for the protagonist, on July 14 it opens “Elvis”, the biopic about the life of the king of rock. It will be another of the main dishes in theaters in the winter holidays 2022.

Winter holidays 2022: cinema discounts

With what discounts can you buy movie tickets in the winter holidays 2022

If the parents decided not to take any trips for the winter holidays 2022, the ideal is that staying at home does not imply a outrageous expense for the winter break.

In this framework, the best thing is that, if you decide to go to the cinema on those dates in which the ticket demand is high, it is best to buy tickets online when possible, Y take advantage of discounts on key days. In this way, the audience is assured of having the tickets for the day and the chosen film before attending, and spending less money.

In the chain Hoyts Y cinemark, for example, the discounts vary according to the room and the day. Generally, discount days or 2×1 in tickets are the Wednesday. They also have 2×1 paying with cards BBVA in almost all the rooms, and with the card of Cencosud in 2D rooms every day.

atlas cinemasmeanwhile, has discounts on online ticket purchases with The Nation Club, Bugler 365 Y Chronicle Club. And then for the purchase of tickets in general with debit cards from the city ​​Bank either Movistar Club.

You can also access a 2×1 promotion if you pay with the pre-travel card, in traditional 2D and 3D rooms in many chains. Y Personal Play It has agreements with the main cinema firms to offer 2×1 from Monday to Friday in premium theaters, and from Monday to Sunday in 2D and 3D.

It is worth remembering that the retirees They usually also have special discounts on the purchase of movie tickets in all theaters.