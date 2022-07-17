“Micheverso” out of control sold in pre-sealed bags.

The beer sector in Mexico represents one of the 20 most relevant manufacturing activities in the country.

Mexico is considered the third country in Latin America in terms of beer consumption.

The Czech Republic is estimated to be the country that consumes the most beer in the world.

Within the popular culture of Mexicans, beer plays an important role, not only as a drink to socialize, but it is also one of the main economic sectors of the country, because it is one of the best-selling beverages within the national territory. , so much so that it is always looking for ways to innovate in its sale, either by changing its flavor with liquids and chili peppers or from its container, selling in one-liter glasses, in small rotoplas or even in bags, as indicated by the creator. content Yulay, who shows a l “Micheverso” out of control, presenting a stall selling prepared pre-stamped micheladas.

Beer production in Mexico during 2020 was just over 118.7 million hectoliters, placing the industry as one of the most important manufacturing activities in the country, since just over 118.7 million hectoliters were produced, a figure that shows the large amount of national consumption of this type of intoxicating beverage, a reason that generates various doubts among the final consumer, when questioning what is the best beer purchase between its can, bottle and loggerhead versions.

The brewing sector in the country plays a fundamental role for the industry, since the Ministry of Economy positioned this sector as one of the 20 most relevant manufacturing activities. According to what was pointed out by the federal agency, Mexico holds the 3rd place in Latin America in terms of beer consumption; however, that position falls to 30th place worldwide, Well, the Czech Republic, Namibia and Germany, as the most beer-producing countries, are recognized as the most beer-producing countries.

Although the Czech Republic is the country with the most consume beer in the world, Mexico is not far behind, being this alcoholic product, one of the most sought after within the national territory; however, due to the large number of purchase options available to consumers, one of the biggest questions is which presentation is best for their pockets.

“Micheverso” out of control, now they also sell them in bags and to go

Today, micheladas are one of the main ways in which beer is consumed in Mexico, due to the fact that all kinds of flavor options and eye-catching packaging have been added to it. whether they are the popular licuachelas, those served inside gasoline drums or in small tinacos or as the content creator Yulay shows, in pre-sealed balls, ready to serve, take and take anywhere.

The sale of alcoholic beverages in different, extravagant or unusual containers has become a trend among people who offer this service, since it is in this way that they seek to differentiate their service offer from the rest of the competition, demonstrating not not only the imaginativeness of Mexicans to serve a beer, but also the need to always be innovating to stay current in the market.

