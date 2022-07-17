Messi, first crunches with the PSG. Due to expire in 2023, he refuses renewal. First the World Cup and Barcelona … | Market

Lionel Messi took his time. The Argentine star is in contract expires in 2023 but renewed with the Psg still not talked about. Everything is stalled, waiting for the future and for the World Cup. The flea has put Qatar 2022 at the top of its list of thoughts: winning the most desired trophy with his Argentina is the number one goal. And to do that, Leo doesn’t want distractions. First the World Cup then everything else.

OPTIONS – As it reveals Sky Sports, Messi has made it clear to his management, which has repeatedly proposed an extension of the contract, that he wants to wait. This season will be perhaps the most important of his career in the national team. Argentina presents itself in Qatar as one of the favorites and the former Barcelona does not want to make mistakes. Only at the beginning of 2023, after the world championship competition, will Leo make a decision. The roads are essentially 3: the first leads to renewal with Parisians. The most obvious solution after a fluctuating year and a not perfect approach to Ligue 1. The other two options see him away from the Eiffel Tower. There are many about him aims of the Mls what the face of the League would like to do with it, it will be to be seen if Messi decides to level down. The last one is plus one suggestion. The Barcelona in fact he has never hidden that he would like to bring him home sooner or later. And at zero, the deal would be possible.