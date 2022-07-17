Medical intern warns of harassment and violence in rural communities of Durango – El Sol de Durango

“I believe that all of us, at some point, whether in the consultation, with our patients and in rural medical units, have experienced some type of harassment, attack or violence, so if we do not put an end to this once and for all, all, nothing will ever be achieved”expressed Carolina Salas, IMSS Welfare intern doctor, around the demonstrations for the murder of the young doctor Erick David Andrade, during his work.

Of the young man he expressed “he was super good, of my generation, he was 15 days away from finishing his service, I don’t think his way of being had anything to do with it, a specific cause has not been said as to why he was attacked, or why that act of violence, there is no explanation.”

“I am doing social service, and yesterday that we found out the sad news, it was too alarming for everyone”In addition to the fact that we could not believe it, fear and rejection of this act by all the companions began to be felt.

He reiterated that there are many situations faced by health personnel everywhere, and despite the fact that they are made known, time passes and nothing is done, that is why they ask for a real guarantee for the performance of their work.

He pointed out “we are in a position of total stoppage of activities, we are not going to return until they guarantee us security, and we have the support of the government.”

It was on Friday, July 15, when it became known that a medical intern had been shot to death, in compliance with his work in the El Brillante ejido, belonging to the municipality of El Salto, thus the messages and actions by those who lamented this fact began. , in addition to the requirement to clarify and reach out to those responsible.