Matt Damon’s daughters. This is how Gia and Stella are today, the heiresses that the actor had with the Argentine Luciana Barroso

Hollywood landed in Rome. Just as Natalie Portman (41) arrived in Italy in early July to promote the premiere of her latest film, Thor: Love & Thunderand Angelina Jolie (47) was discovered singing with her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (16) at the recital of the teen band Maneskin, Matt Damon (51) took advantage of her daughters’ summer vacations isabella (fifteen), Gia (13) and Stella (11) to leave Los Angeles and organize a getaway to the Italian capital with his wife, Luciana Barroso (45), and his heirs.

The couple met in 2003 and have not parted since then. Together they are parents of Alexia (22) -the actor adopted Barroso’s eldest daughter-, Isabella, Gia and Stella. In the photo, Damon walks with the youngest members of the family. Grosby

Matt and Luciana take a break at the Rocco Forte Hotel De Russie, in the heart of the Italian capital. Grosby

Installed in the luxurious Rocco Forte Hotel De Russie, the actor and his wives toured the city and even visited the Vatican museums. Together for nineteen years, Damon and Argentina form one of the most stable couples in the film industry. “When I met Lu it was like she hit me with lightning. Literally everything has changed in my life since then. Now the possibility of being single is terrifying to me. My life is much easier thanks to my wife and my marriage”, confessed Matt.•