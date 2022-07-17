Manchester United transfers: Ivan Toney, the 9 to replace CR7

As reported by Sky Sports, the Man Utd is closely monitoring the situation Ivan Toney to reinforce their lead in this summer transfer market. The club would be considering making an offer to take over the services of the Brentford striker, who has just had a very good season in his first campaign in the Premier League.

The forward born in England and of Jamaican nationality has just scored 14 goals and distributed 6 assists in 37 games played in all competitions with Thomas Frank’s team. He is one of those chosen by Erik Ten Hag to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who seems to be leaving the club imminently in this summer transfer market.

Ivan Toney, the candidate to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United are looking for a striker because the Portuguese star’s departure would leave them with no options for the centre-forward position. Anthony Martial is the only option the club has at the moment and Erik Ten Hag wants to have a more dominant profile inside the box.

Ivan Toney’s contract with Brentford ends in the summer of 2025 and he would be interested in making the jump to a major team. Other names that have sounded in recent days are Moussa Dembélé (Olympique de Lyon) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli), but there is still nothing concrete. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is what will open the door to the arrival of a center forward at Old Trafford.