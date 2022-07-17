Manchester United, Robbie Fowler supports Cristiano Ronaldo: “He deserves better”

The former striker of the Liverpool Robbie Fowler in his column in the newspaper British Daily Mirror spoke about the current situation of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United who, due to the request for transfer in order to go to play the Champions League, was harshly criticized. L’English took its defense by clearing the Portuguese from bankruptcy United last season. These, in summary, are his words: “Cristiano Ronaldo is under attack right now and I find it unfair. When he returned, he clearly thought that the team, which came from a second place, with his goals he would have a good season. He was the top scorer with 24 goals, he played his part and if the team collapsed it’s certainly not his fault. He was accused of not pressing, not returning to defense: all criticisms aimed at him. It’s not his game, Ronaldo did what it was bought for, score. His teammates disappointed him and I wouldn’t be mad at him if he wanted to play elsewhere in the Champions League“.

Fowler defends the loyalty of the Portuguese

Robbie Fowler – Liverpool

Robbie Fowler then concludes his column defending the loyalty of the Portuguese: “Sometimes, when you are coming to an end, you want your cake and you eat it too. Ronaldo he has an ego and the Champions League is all I’ve ever known. The failure of the Manchester United last season it wasn’t the fault of Ronaldo. They question his loyalty but loyalty is a two way street and it annoys me when everyone takes it out on the player in these situations. Ronaldo deserves better than United“.