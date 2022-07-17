Love and Thunder records a sharp decline in the second weekend but touches 500 million worldwide

Thor: Love and Thunder records a sharp decline at the American box-office in the second weekend but is close to 500 million worldwide. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what reported by Deadline, Thor: Love and Thunder he won his second consecutive weekend at the US box-office by cashing in on others 46 million dollars in the second weekend of programming. Despite having achieved i 233.2 million dollars in the domestic market, the film of Taika Waititi registered a significant 68% drop in receipts compared to the opening weekend from 143 million dollars also due to the score CinemaScore “B +”And the mixed reception of the public and critics.

The halt of the blockbuster at the box-office predicted by analysts in the second weekend is on the list of biggest drops in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-67%) e Black Widow (-68%). Even Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) recorded a very high decline in its second week but with a major debut.

On a global level, however, the cinecomic with Chris Hemsworth is preparing to cross the milestone of half a billion dollars whereas it is currently located at 498 million dollars worldwide.