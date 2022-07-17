Love and Thunder’ for promoting the “LGBTQ agenda”

Disney has had a busy year when it comes to LGTBIQ+ representation in its productions. Internationally, films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Lightyear They saw its release prohibited in Middle Eastern countries with homophobic legislation, but within the US things have not been much calmer. Without going any further, the Mouse House was embedded in the eye of the hurricane when several Pixar workers reported that the directive had made any attempt to include diversity in their films impossible, coinciding with a bitter controversy when it was discovered that this same directive financed law enforcement politicians Don’t Say Gay in Florida.

This was, in fact, what led to recovering the lesbian kiss from Lightyear which caused its censorship in foreign markets. Recently an episode of Baymax! angered conservatives for showing a trans man, and now IndieWire echoes a new conflict for Thor: Love and Thunder. The new Marvel movie, directed by Taika Waititiwas described during her promotion as the “more gay” that the company had released (at least according to figures such as Natalie Portman, who here again played Jane Foster). Once released, there are those who think that the comments were exaggerated, but even so love and thunder has equally managed to irritate, and to be seen as promoting the “LGBTQ agenda”. Whatever that is.





It is the Christian group One Million Momsabbreviated OMM, which describes itself as “the most powerful tool you can count on to oppose the immorality, violence, vulgarity and blasphemy that the media hurls at your children”. In the past, WMO has attacked Toy Story 4 either Beauty and the Beastand now he wants to boycott love and thunder for his “blatant LGTBQ content”. “One Million Moms needs your help to make sure as many people as possible are aware that Marvel Studios is promoting the LGBTQ agenda among families in their new superhero movie.”proclaim its members.

“Rated PG-13, Thor: Love and Thunder includes a lot of LGBTQ innuendo and plenty of euphemisms, but some scenes don’t hide at all”. WMO then goes on to list the “items queer” with which he allegedly counts love and thunder, and the list is not wasted. On the one hand, “The alien character named Korg mentions having two parents, and has sex with the hand of another member of his species.” Korg is played by Waititi himself, while Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), has also scandalized his own. “The bisexual goddess, Queen Valkyrie, kisses the hand of another woman showing her interest.”





“The romantic tension between Thor and Star-Lord is evident but is interpreted as a gag”. And finally, “An Asgardian boy insists on having a gender-neutral name”, most likely referring to when Heimdall’s son tells Thor that he prefers to be called Axl, after the lead singer of a well-known group on Earth. That is, Axl Rose of the Guns N’ Roseswho surely would never have imagined being part of such a controversy.

Thompson, for his part, has already spoken about Valkyrie’s bisexuality: “Whether he finds love in the movie or not, he’s still a fabulous character. queer who is open to finding love when it makes sense”. He also defended the diversity in these blockbusters, although he made a couple of nuances: “I think it is very important to have representation. And I also believe that as human beings we are not defined by our sexuality or who we love. So sometimes basing a narrative on that is a way of diminishing the humanity of the character, because you don’t allow them to be anything else.”

Define or not this sexuality to the characters of love and thunderit was enough to send OMM into a rage.

