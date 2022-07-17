LIVE | Chelsea gives the first danger warnings about Ochoa

America plays its first international match in the United States this semester in Las Vegas.

America vs Chelsea in a friendly match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin JUL. 16. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

America will still have its Leagues Cup Showcase matches on the agenda, one in August and another in September, in addition to the National Classic against Chivas at the end of the national month, also in the United States.

MEMO OCHOA WAS ALREADY DEMANDED BY CHELSEA

Memo’s first! Ziyech shoots and Ochoa deflects

OCHOA AND PULISIC MEET BACK

Facing! Ochoa and Pulisic meet at club level

EXTRAORDINARY ATMOSPHERE AT THE ALLEGIANT STADIUM

ALIGNMENTS OF AMERICA VS CHELSEA

AMERICA AND CHELSEA AT THE BETTING HOUSE IN LAS VEGAS

Hate them or love them more! Bets for the match America vs Chelsea

THE GAME LOAD IN THE EAGLES IS CONTROLLED

The ‘Tano’ is calm despite the tight schedule of America

AMERICA WILL HAVE ABSENCES FOR THE GAME AGAINST CHELSEA

Federico Viñas, in doubt to face Chelsea

IN AMERICA THEY WILL COME TO YOU FOR YOU AGAINST EUROPEANS

Sánchez on duels against European teams: “America does not shrink”

THIS IS HOW AMERICA IS GOING BEFORE CLUBS FROM EUROPE

How are you? America’s record against elite European clubs?