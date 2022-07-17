LIVE | Chelsea gives the first danger warnings about Ochoa
America plays its first international match in the United States this semester in Las Vegas.
America vs Chelsea in a friendly match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin
America will still have its Leagues Cup Showcase matches on the agenda, one in August and another in September, in addition to the National Classic against Chivas at the end of the national month, also in the United States.
MEMO OCHOA WAS ALREADY DEMANDED BY CHELSEA
Memo’s first! Ziyech shoots and Ochoa deflects
OCHOA AND PULISIC MEET BACK
Facing! Ochoa and Pulisic meet at club level
EXTRAORDINARY ATMOSPHERE AT THE ALLEGIANT STADIUM
ALIGNMENTS OF AMERICA VS CHELSEA
AMERICA AND CHELSEA AT THE BETTING HOUSE IN LAS VEGAS
Hate them or love them more! Bets for the match America vs Chelsea
THE GAME LOAD IN THE EAGLES IS CONTROLLED
The ‘Tano’ is calm despite the tight schedule of America
AMERICA WILL HAVE ABSENCES FOR THE GAME AGAINST CHELSEA
Federico Viñas, in doubt to face Chelsea
IN AMERICA THEY WILL COME TO YOU FOR YOU AGAINST EUROPEANS
Sánchez on duels against European teams: “America does not shrink”
THIS IS HOW AMERICA IS GOING BEFORE CLUBS FROM EUROPE
How are you? America’s record against elite European clubs?
