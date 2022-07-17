Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in The Idol, the new from the creator of Euphoria

HBO It has accustomed us to the realization of large productions, with its indisputable seal of guaranteed quality. That is why the signal already anticipates the premiere of what promises to be another great bet. Is about the idolthe new series from the creator of euphoriathe hit drama starring Zendaya that just received 17 Emmy Award nominations.

After generating voices for and against Euphoria, Sam Levinson is back with another equally provocative title. Presented as “the most sordid love story in all of Hollywood”, the fiction stars Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weekndand accompanies it, nothing more and nothing less, than Lily Rose Deppthe daughter of Johnny Depp.

