Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in The Idol, the new from the creator of Euphoria

HBO It has accustomed us to the realization of large productions, with its indisputable seal of guaranteed quality. That is why the signal already anticipates the premiere of what promises to be another great bet. Is about the idolthe new series from the creator of euphoriathe hit drama starring Zendaya that just received 17 Emmy Award nominations.

After generating voices for and against Euphoria, Sam Levinson is back with another equally provocative title. Presented as “the most sordid love story in all of Hollywood”, the fiction stars Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weekndand accompanies it, nothing more and nothing less, than Lily Rose Deppthe daughter of Johnny Depp.

Lily-Rose Depp transforms into a rising pop star

The story revolves around Jocelyn, a young singer who is about to become the new pop sensation in the music industry, when she meets the mysterious and powerful leader of a modern cult played by The Weeknd, with whom she begins a dangerous and explosive romance. .

the idol he plunges into the dark side of the music scene, where excesses, fame and ambition are the order of the day. The interesting thing about this story is the existence of a modern cult and its charismatic leader, which already anticipates an interesting plot twist. In addition, at a glance you can see the Levinson’s creative hand with its iconic costumes, light effects and staging at full speed.

The rest of the cast includes former Disney star, Debby Ryanbeside Steve Zisis, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Nico Hiraga, Elizabeth BerkleyLaurenand the participation of Jennythe star of the K-pop group BLACKPINK.

It should be noted that this is not the first participation of the artist of Blinding Lights on the screen. In addition to all her work with her music videos, she also had a part in the drama Uncut Gemswhere he played himself, alongside Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

For its part, Lily Rose Depp He has also shone on the big screen with some independent productions. She made her debut in 2016 with the horror comedy Yoga HosersDirected by Kevin Smith. That same year she starred planetarium alongside Natalie Portman, and in 2019 he had a role in the period drama king with Timothée Chalamet. Last year she premiered Voyagers, silent night Y wolf.

the idol It does not yet have a release date but it will arrive in the coming months on HBO.

