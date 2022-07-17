Leonardo DiCaprio expects to receive $32,500 a month for his Beverly Hills mansion

Leonardo Dicaprio He is not just a big movie star, because in recent years he has focused a lot on investing his millions in large properties in California.

In 2021, for example, paid $9.9 million dollars for a mansion in Beverly Hills. Now this property has been put up for rent for $32,500 a month.

With this rent, DiCaprio would get back the money invested in the mansion and make his fortune much bigger.

The house that belongs to the Oscar winner has an extension of 5,000 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bathroom, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, bar and other amenities.

The tenants of this house you can enjoy a luxury kitchen with bar included. This space of the property is very spacious and has a very modern design. It has white cabinets with black marble countertops, a large center island, breakfast room, and high-end appliances.

In the main room too there is a lot of space available and your private bathroom is a real dream for its bathtub and for its walls that seem to be made of white marble or a very similar material.

In addition to the main house there is a garage with capacity for one vehicle and also a guest house.

Outside there are extensive green areas with a terrace, swimming pool, spa area, barbecue area and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

