Law Roach, who is the celebrity stylist who redesigned Zendaya’s style

And how much an artist today must also be a creative director of himself, a bit like the stylists at the head of the big brands who, in addition to designing, must know how to think sideways, have one eye on communication and the other on merchandising? Hard times those of multitasking, but also full of opportunities and creativity in collective format.

Zendaya on the cover of the July issue of Vogue Italia, styled by Law Roach

The most interesting experiments, in fact, are those that are the result of great teamwork where the celebrity, absolutely self-aware and protagonist of the decision-making process, is no longer an object but rather acts as an orchestra conductor, while designers, photographers, editors, stylists and journalists no longer play solo but in unison. In the July issue of Vogue Italia you will find a Zendaya who looks like a fantastic characterbetween the dancer of a Russian ballet of the early 1900s and a Barbie with rubbery and attractive colors.

To look around, this new way of mastering one’s image, more aware but also more creative, is everywhere: the return of Ghaliagain with Ramona Tabita and Gucci, but more street and less scenographic, and that of Kendrick Lamaras crazy in the musical product as in the look, with a quilted jacket by Aspesi by Lawrence Steele and a crown of thorns on his head.