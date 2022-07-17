Kourtney Kardashian flashes stomach in crop top and mini skirt as fans think she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her stomach in a cropped top and mini skirt as fans think she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby.

Rumors of pregnancy have been circulating around the newlywed couple for months after Kourtney revealed they were trying to have a baby via IVF.

Kourtney, 43, posted a fuzzy and cute shot on her Instagram.

The mom of three posed behind 10-year-old daughter Penelope who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

In the shot, Penelope reaches out and makes a funny face in the mirror.

Kourtney made a similar funny face behind her and raised one arm in the air as the other took the picture on her phone.

Newlywed Kardashian wore a velvet coat with giant feather sleeves, a white cropped top, and a black mini skirt.

Penelope was standing right in front of her belly wearing a plain black T-shirt.

BABY VOICES

As Kourtney was adjusting to married life with Travis, KUWTK fans speculated that the TV star may be pregnant.

Viewers followed Kourtney’s journey to have a baby on her show.

The Hulu show filmed her unconventional methods of getting pregnant, including eating hard-boiled quail eggs.

As she sat down to lunch with her friend Steph Shepherd, 32, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day.”

Steph looked worried when she asked, “Why?”

Kourtney replied: “To make babies”.

In another scene, she confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

The TV personality and alternative rocker underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

Kourtney hasn’t dealt with baby buzz so far, but continued to show off her stomach in little tops.

Recently, Kourtney posed in a sheer bra that sported an underboob and held a box of crackers close to her face.

She showed part of her flat stomach, which was visible in the shot, among the rumors about the baby.

PDA NO WAY

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis haven’t taken a step back on their excessive PDA snaps.

Reality stars have famously faced months of backlash over their sexual posts and mutual affection for each other.

Kourtney recently applauded a fan who teased her.

Since fans slammed the PDA just married, one fan was inclined to parody with a homemade greeting card.

Kourtney shared the jab with her Instagram Stories.

The card, which contained what appeared to be a homemade tribute to a famous photo of the two in the midst of a passionate moment, said, “Here we are in another year of excessive PDA.”

Kourtney posted a photo of the product and added her note to her husband: “Here’s another 100 years of this.”

IN HOT WATER

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been criticized for abusing the water at her $ 8 million mansion.

An official report said it went double his district’s monthly water budget “for four months” despite the Los Angeles drought.

California is facing the worst drought in 1,200 years.

Nearly six million people in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties have been asked to respect water limits.

SoCal was recently asked to immediately reduce water use by limiting residents to water plants outdoors once a week, one of its many recent conservation strategies.

Although apparently it’s all a wash for Kourtney.

The famous figure was one of the few celebrities identified in a new CBS report.

They wrote that in Kourtney’s “$ 8 million Calabasas house,” water records from the Las Virgenes water district show that the house used 245 percent of the water budget allocated in May.

“That was the fourth month he went over budget since severe drought restrictions were introduced in December.”

Fans are furious at the news that Kourtney is apparently ignoring conservation measures for her 11,500-square-foot Tuscan-style abode with children, Mason Disick, 12, Penelope and Reign, seven.

‘SO SHAMEFUL!’

A fan shared the news and wrote: “She should be ashamed and she should be fined heavily.

“Anyone who buys them ‘I’m a green girl’ needs to wake up.”

Another exclaimed: “Exactly! He is fucking disgusting. These people should be ashamed! “

A third said: “So get on a private jet to Italy. Out of this world”.

A quarter wrote: “Citizens need to ration water consumption for drinking, showering and eating.

“This family abuses its resources and has no consequences for them.

Another user added: “When a seemingly inevitable fire threatens the region (again) they can simply pay private firefighters to protect their homes, while others will lose theirs.

But at least they drink from reusable water bottles ”.

