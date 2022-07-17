Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloé pays a woman thousands of dollars to have her second…

Everything seems to indicate that Kim Kardashian is not the only one of the clan who has resorted to surrogacy to bring her last two children into the world.. In recent days, it has emerged that, while Kourtney Kardashian has begun the process of freezing her eggs in order to proceed with an in vitro fertilization treatment, Khloé Kardashian would be expecting the birth of her second child with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, through surrogacya procedure that is not yet legal is Spain, but has become the chosen option of several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Tyra Banks, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Amber Heard.

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan confirmed this information in a conversation with CNN, “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in november. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for this blessing so beautiful“, has indicated the source. Also, the spokesman for the famous clan asked “kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”



Kim and Khloé Kardashian

In addition, the informant claimed that “Khloé has always wanted a baby brother for True and decided to go ahead with having this baby with the support of her family.”. And although no member of the clan has confirmed or denied this information and the millionaire figure that the pregnant woman has been paid to give birth to the new member of the clan has not been disclosed, the truth is that many people have been surprised upon learning that Khloé is willing to have another child with her ex-partner, who was unfaithful to her on several occasions during their stormy relationship. Likewise, Internet users have speculated that the new member of the clan will be a boy, since the informant has referred to him as ‘brother’ and ‘little brother’but we will have to wait until the end of summer to find out the sex of the baby, since the day of birth is scheduled for that date.

In fact, this would not be the first attempt that the CEO of ‘Good American’ has made to conceive a second child.. Some time ago, she documented through her previous reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian’ some of her visits to a specialized fertility assistance center, where she was offered an in vitro fertilization treatment that did not prosper.. For this reason, the third of the Kardashians opted for surrogacy, better known as ‘rental womb’.

According to the portal ‘reproduccionasistida.org’, surrogacy “It is a method of assisted reproduction characterized in that the woman who gestates the baby will not ultimately be the mother of the baby.”. In addition, they also point out that it is a process that involves great emotional intelligence to be able to face the feelings that the birth of a baby produces in an unconventional way. Although for some people it is the only viable solution, “In Spain it is a practice prohibited by Law 14/2006 and, for this reason, people who need to resort to surrogacy are forced to travel to a foreign country.”