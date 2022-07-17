Kim Kardashian walks for Balenciaga and generates $ 2 million miv

Kim Kardashian’s post at the exit from the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris in Balenciaga (Instagram @kimkardashian)



The catwalk of Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga it was one of the most appreciated moments of Paris haute couture. The presence of the socialite and American reality star at the high fashion week has driven social media crazy, as confirmed by the data Launchmetrics. The post published by the American it girl on Instagram it generated, according to the surveys, a miv-media impact value of 935 thousand dollars (equal to 931.5 thousand euros at today’s exchange rate). The photo that immortalizes her at the exit ofhotel de la Marine wearing a sparkling dress designed by the creative director Demna and a mask that completely covered her face, is the one that achieved the most success during the fashion week, with almost 2.5 million likes and over 10 thousand comments.

That the presence of the American star would have been a success, on the other hand, was beyond doubt. The most influential family in the United States had already collected record numbers in May, on the occasion of the wedding of their older sister, Kourtney Kardashianwith Travis Barkerdrummer of Blink 182generating an miv of $ 47 million (€ 46.9 million, see MFF of 25 May). Influencers’ King Midas profile garnered nearly $ 2 million miv (€ 1.99 million) in total this week, climbing the ranks and becoming the most engaging celebrity at the event.

Chiara Ferragni, its Italian competitor, takes second place with 1.5 million dollars miv (1.49 million euros). To complete the top 10 are then included Kris Jenner, Leonie Hanne, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Jojo Maronttinni, Yara Alnamlah And Maja Malnar. As for the brands, on the other hand, at the top of the ranking we find Balenciaga which, thanks to the idea of ​​showing celebrities, has obtained great appreciation from the public, followed by Chanel, Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier And Schiaparelli.

This period is confirmed as a moment of great success for fashion. Also there Paris men’s fashion week it made the share boom and generated almost 140 million dollars (139.48 million euros) miv, increasing by 200% compared to last season. Same thing for its Milanese edition, which aroused strong media interest reaching 57 million dollars (56.7 million euros) miv. (All rights reserved)