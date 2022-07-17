Kim Kardashian had no clue that Jimmy Fallon was a member of the “Saturday Night Live” cast.

Ads

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities. So she knows a lot of people in Hollywood and their work. However, Kardashian recently surprised followers with an unexpected admission. She didn’t know that talk show host Jimmy Fallon had a career break Live Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after appearing on “SNL”

Kardashian is a famous reality star, but she has been in Live Saturday night orbit recently.

In October 2021, he had the chance to host an episode of SNL. There, Kardashian showed viewers her hilarious side of her by making fun of her famous family in various skits. In one skit, she played the Disney character Jasmine, and SNL cast member Pete Davidson played Aladdin. The two shared a romantic kiss on a magic carpet.

Later, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, who was on board SNL from 2014 until May 2022. He revealed in an episode of his new Hulu series, The Kardashians, who obtained Davidson’s number from a manufacturer and contacted him. He said at that moment he thought, “I just have to, like, restart mine [love life]. Basically I was simply DTF.

Kim Kardashian admitted she didn’t know Jimmy Fallon was on “SNL”

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon in “The Tonight Show” on June 21, 2022 | Todd Owyoung Photo Bank / NBC / NBCU via Getty Images

In June 2022, Kardashian appeared The show tonightwhere he admitted hosting Jimmy Fallon that he was unaware of SNL before hosting the long series of comic sketches.

“I have to be honest. I have never seen SNL before, ”he revealed. “I went to an Eddie Murphy recording, but I never… I knew what it was. I knew he was so iconic, but I never did [watched the show]. “

Kardashian also shared that he “had no idea” that Fallon was a SNL cast member. He was on the show for five years, from 1998 to 2004.

“Like a month later [I was on SNL], I was at dinner and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me, ”he explained. “And the show had just aired when I was on the air. And he, you know, said he saw it. And I literally had to text Pete and say, ‘Wait, it was Will Ferrell SNL? ‘ And I was so embarrassed ”.

Kardashian joked that she has since “been educated” and now knows “everyone who has been” Live Saturday night.

The media star’s episode in the comic sketch earned high marks

Although Kim Kardashian is not known for her sense of humor, she does SNL episode attracted a large audience. The episode attracted 5.3 million total viewers. “It increased by 13% in the demo and by 7% in total viewers SNLit’s a record-breaking first season, ”Deadline reported.

Additionally, Kardashian’s skits have been viewed millions of times on YouTube.

Tycoon Skims is high SNL the ratings were likely due to his fame and wide social media following. She also teased this fact during her opening monologue, saying, “I’m so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move and how many people watching. SNL? Like 10 million? Tonight is just a cold and intimate night for me.

