Kim Kardashian explains why she considers herself “the underdog”

Kim Kardashian, during a recent interview for the August cover of Allure, revealed that she considers herself ‘the disadvantage’, explaining the reason for this definition.

During the years Kim Kardashian has been criticized for many things, from cultural appropriation to promoting unrealistic health and beauty standards and, as a reality show star, is seen by many as “undeservedly famous“. But that’s not how she sees herself: Kim, in fact, considers herself a”underdog“, before anything else.

The 41-year-old and the rest of her family built their billion-dollar empire through 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E !, only to sign a multi-year deal with Disney in 2020, which now stars them. of a series simply called The Kardashians.

During an interview for Allure’s August cover, the star explained that their massive platform is a bit like a double-edged sword because the truth about them as individuals is often misunderstood: “I think I’ve always been the underdog … I never got respect because I was part of a reality show. I had to work harder to prove that I’m not the person everyone thinks I am. ”

“Today I saw a stupid article that said: ‘Kim couldn’t go to the Queen’s Jubilee’. I was in London with my boyfriend who is shooting a movie and we’re only here for two days. But the headline read: ‘Kim: Rejected!’ I think that’s also why I love doing reality shows, for being able to show people who I really am“concluded Kim Kardashian.