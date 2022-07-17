Keanu Reeves, willing to play “an older Batman”

After dressing in black to play Neo and John Wick, Keanu Reeves has stepped into the shoes of one of the most color-matched characters in film history, though probably not the way he would have wished. And it is that Reeves voices Batman in the original version of DC: League of Super Petsalthough he volunteers to embody the Dark Knight in the future.

Reeves has confessed in an interview that he would be delighted to step into the shoes of a flesh and blood Bruce Wayne if the opportunity arose. “It’s always been a dreamhe says. “But Pattinson has Batman now and he’s doing great.”

In the skin of an older Wayne

But who knows what the future holds… “Maybe some other time, maybe when they need an older batman“, says Reeves. However, he would not be the only one to take into account if a mature version of Wayne was ever thought of, since Josh Brolin spoke at the time of the possibility, having even been sounded out for the possibility.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has a few months ahead of him with a lot of work. On the one hand, he will participate in the television adaptation of The Devil in the White City, which tells the story of HH Holmes, considered the first serial killer in the United States, although it has not transpired if he will play him, or on the contrary, he will play the other main character of the series. And of course he is budding john wick 4without forgetting a hypothetical cameo or even a more relevant participation in ballerinathe Wick spin off starring Ana de Armas.

Source: CBR