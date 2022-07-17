Keanu Reeves will fight for the role of Batman after Robert Pattinson

Mexico.- Keanu Reeves has just decreed his future as an interpreter of Batmana role he recently played Robert Pattinson in the film “TheBatman” from the director Matt Reeves.

Yes ok Keanu Reeves praised Robert Pattinson As the Batman gothic that appeared in this new story that hit theaters in March, the actor wants to keep that role.

The declaration of Keanu Reeves about her desire to play Batman emerged during the promotion of the animated film “DC League of Superpets” in which he lends his voice precisely to the character created by the Americans Bob Kane and Bill Fingerproperty of DC Comics.

A Batmann animated will appear in “DC League of Superpets” on the big screen with its theatrical release on July 28, and in this story, in addition to Keanu Reevesyou will also hear the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, John Krasinski and the mexican diego moon.

Keanu Reeves wants to be Batman!

Although the 57-year-old Canadian actor already plays an animated Batman in “DC League of Superpets”his desire to embody this character goes further, because he wants to do it in a live action movie.

During an interview with Extra TV, the protagonist of “Matrix” expressed his desire to be Batmanbut in an adult version.

“(Robert) Pattinson has Batman right now, and he’s doing great, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman”, were the words of Keanu Reeves.

His career in action movies gives the actor positive points so that in the future, they give him the role of his dreams. “Matrix”, “John Wick”, “Siberia”, “The Evil Advocate”, “To the Bone”, “Another Day to Kill”, “The Lake House”, “Constantine” and “Sweet November”are just some of his movies.

