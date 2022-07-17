Keanu Reeves wants to give life to Batman – CounterReplica

Keanu Reeves lent his voice to an animated version of Batmanthis, in the animated movie “DC League of Superpets”, The same one that tells the adventures of the pets of several of the most recognized superheroes in the DC universe and that will tentatively be released on July 27, 2022, however, for the actor this experience was worth it to revive a memory in his mind that He says that one day he would like to bring that character to life in his own skin.

It was so during the premiere of DC League of Superpets in Los Angeles, Reeves He said in an interview with “Extra” that he has always had a love for the DC superhero and how grateful he feels for having been able to lend his voice in this animated film.

“I love Batman, as a character, in the comics, in the movies. So getting the opportunity to voice Batman was amazing. It has always been a dream to play him,” said the actor, who revealed that perhaps in the future a possibility will open up to bring that character to life, adding: “Maybe when they need a Batman larger”.

“I had the opportunity to interpret it. I had a small part in this movie, a brief cameo but despite that, being part of a project with [Dwayne] Johnson and Kevin Hart It’s great and I could be Batman. It was a lot of fun,” said the 57-year-old actor.