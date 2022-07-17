Keanu Reeves says he would like to play ‘Batman’ in a live-action movie

According to La Tercera, the actor suggested that the possibility of playing a live-action version of the Dark Knight it would be a dream for him, in a conversation he had with the Extra portal.

The actor, who has given life to famous characters such as John Constantine, John Wick Y Neo, is the voice of Batman in the new DC animated movie about the super pets.

Keanu Reeves acknowledged that there is a role he would like to play and add to his repertoire: Batman.

“I love Batman As a character, I love him in the comics (and) in the movies. So having the opportunity to do the voice of Batman it was amazing,” Reeves said of his work at the DC League of super pets.

They asked him if he would consider putting on the hood of Batman in a possible live-action production.

“You know, it’s always been a dream. But (Robert) Pattinson has Batman right now and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need a Batman Major,” Reeves replied.

Considering that currently DC movies not only have Robert Pattinson as Batman, instead they plan to show Michael Keaton as an older version of the character in the movies. The Flash and Batgirl, Everything indicates that Reeves’ words will only remain in the field of wishes, although the actor seems to be very satisfied with his work in DC League of superpets, an animated movie that will star Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace when it hits theaters on July 28.