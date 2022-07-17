Karl Urban (The Boys) is Wolverine in this brutal ‘deepfake’ video

MADRID, July 17. (CultureLeisure) –

Since Hugh Jackman would say goodbye to wolverine in the twilight Logan, there are many names that have been linked to the character of the claws of adantium. One of the most recurrent is Karl Urban, the Butcher from The Boyswho becomes the charismatic and fierce X-Men within the Marvel Universe in this video thanks to the magic of ‘deepfake’.

And it is that, after Jackman’s farewell in 2017, there are not a few fans who have pointed out on countless occasions that Urban would be the perfect actor to replace him as the wildest member of the group of mutant heroes. led by Professor Charles Xavier. Above all, since Marvel recovered the film rights of the characters to be able to incorporate them into the UCM and especially now that the end of Ms Marvel has first introduced the term “mutant” inside the MCU.

Posted on YouTube, this fake clip replaces the image of Hugh Jackman in several of the iconic scenes of Wolverine: Origins, with that of Urban, giving a result that is really as surprising as it is impressive. And this is, to a large extent, thanks to the similar appearance and complexion that exists between both actors, as well as due to the ‘deepfake’ technology.

Using this technique, which allows one person’s face to be superimposed on another in a frame-by-frame video, you can see one actor stepping into another’s role, leading to a result similar to that of fan-art. In fact, the images reveal the sequences in which Urban replaces Jackman with his face, matching it to the original.

Thus, this video, barely two minutes long, shows how the protagonist of The Boys, where he plays billy butcherturns into Wolverine, revealing with his rough and brusque appearance that he is capable of giving the hit in each scene like the tough mutant with the claws.





Of course, he is not the only one that marvelites followers have in mind for replace Hugh Jackman in the role of the mutant hero within the MCU now that the gates of the multiverse are wide open. And it is that, thanks to the almost infinite possibilities that it offers, Marvel was able to bring back an alternate version of Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange 2 in which he embodied the leader of Marvel’s secret conclave, the Illuminati.

Since then, the list of possible candidates to opt for the role of Wolverine has increased, being Taron Eggerton, one of the favorites. We must not forget that the protagonist of the Kingsman franchise, acknowledged in an interview with The New York Times, having met with Kevin Feige to negotiate about his possible incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the skin of Logan.